Maryland public high schools eying open-playoff format for football due to COVID protocols; vote set for next week

With COVID-19 protocols already impacting the high school football schedule two weeks into public school play, Maryland’s athletic association is considering an open playoff format that would include all 182 schools that play the sport automatically qualifying for postseason play.
The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association executive committee will vote on the proposal on Sept. 24. On Wednesday, the state football committee — comprised of representatives from nine districts — voted to recommend the proposal be considered.
The proposal would require a significant change from the current playoff format, which features four regions competing in four classifications and only the top eight teams in each region qualifying for postseason play. Currently, playoff teams qualify based on a point system that factored in overall records and strength of schedule.
If the current proposal passes, all 182 schools that play football would potentially make the playoffs, with two more classifications expected to be added. Only the top four teams in each region in the four classifications qualified for postseason play before the MPSSAA doubled the number of teams that qualify from 64 to 128 and cut the regular season from 10 games to nine in 2019.
Wrestling, a winter sport, would be the only public school sport left in the state without an open-playoff format this school year.
Milford Mill football coach Reggie White, who represents District 6 on the state football committee, reluctantly voted in favor of the proposal and was insistent it only be for this season.
“I was proud that we had a sport that everybody wasn’t in automatically, you had to earn your way in,” said White, who recalled past seasons when his team only lost two or three games but still didn’t qualify for the postseason. “But now with COVID, it has made everybody think different. COVID has made a lot of things change. … I’m just not an everybody-gets-a-trophy guy, but I understand it. So my vote was for it, but as a one-year deal only.”
With the pandemic a constant concern and the potential for more games getting postponed or canceled, Dunbar football coach Lawrence Smith believes this is a fair solution. His Poets are off to a 2-0 start and while they have yet to miss any games, they already experienced a 10-day layoff during the preseason after several players tested positive for the virus.
“When you get into the season as we’re starting now, a lot of teams are shutting down,” he said. “I know that with teams shutting down, it would hurt some teams getting into the playoffs. So I think this would be a way to keep everything fine with coaches and kids not having to miss the playoffs because of a COVID shutdown. So I think it was good thinking — outside the box — what the state is trying to do.”
Should the proposal pass and an open playoff format take place, White hopes the temporary change could benefit programs that normally don’t get to experience playoff football.
“Hopefully it changes some mindsets of some programs where you get more participation, kids feel like they belong, they work hard and get a taste of the playoffs and say, ‘Yeah let’s do this,’” he said. “From the opposite end, though, it may be, ‘Coach, I want to go home, we got blown out 63-0.’ So I guess time will tell. But I see the vision behind it and that’s why I voted for it. We’ll see.”
The MPSSAA could not immediately be reached comment.