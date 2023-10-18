No. 2 Mt Hebron girls soccer finishes unbeaten in Howard County play with 1-0 win over No. 12 Marriotts Ridge

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maria Brogno, left, and Ellie Fiedler connected for the only goal in No. 2 Mt. Hebron girls soccer's 1-0 win over No. 12 Marriotts Ridge on Tuesday. (Glenn Graham/Glenn Graham/Baltimore Sun)

All season, senior captain Ellie Fiedler has been the rock in the middle of the field for No. 2 Mt. Hebron.

In Tuesday’s regular-season home finale against its biggest Howard County rival, No. 12 Marriotts Ridge, Fiedler added more to her plate, taking on the role of hero.

Fiedler headed home junior midfielder Maria Brogno’s perfectly placed free kick for her first goal of the season, providing the needed second-half breakthrough as the Vikings claimed a 1-0 win over the Mustangs.

Mt. Hebron, which opened the season with a tightly contested 2-1 loss to No. 1 McDonogh, closes the regular season with 11 straight wins and a 10-0 record in Howard County play. The Vikings had already clinched the league title going into Tuesday’s game and tacked on a quality win to add to their resume before the postseason begins. Both Mt. Hebron and Marriotts Ridge (7-2-2, 6-2-2) move on to Class 3A South Region I play next week.

“This is the time of year when we’re going into the playoffs and you have to have that winning mindset and you have to want it with everything you have,” Fiedler said. “I think as a team, we all had that mindset going into the second half. We had a slow first half, but we knew based on the scoreboard, we had to pick it up and work a lot harder in the second half to get that win.”

After an evenly played first half — the host Vikings had the better of the play early before the Mustangs pressed in the later stages — it became apparent special work would be needed to make the difference.

The Brogno-Fiedler connection proved just that.

With the Vikings earning a free kick on the right from 30 yards with 23 minutes to play, Brogno floated a left-footed delivery toward the far post, just out of Marriotts Ridge goalie Una Remmel’s reach. It found Fiedler, who snapped a clean header into the upper corner.

“We work on it in practice so much — just over and over — finding one person, just picking out a target and then finishing,” Brogno said. “I think things have finally been paying off in the past few games with a lot of goals on set plays and long balls and it’s really great to see all our hard work pay off.”

Mt. Hebron coach Tim Deppen, pictured Oct. 7, 2021, said Tuesday's 1-0 win over Marriotts Ridge "is the momentum we need going into the playoffs.” (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Vikings were impressive in coming out strong for the second half to earn the goal and equally impressive in protecting it. They kept the ball away from the Mustangs for much of the remaining time with Fielder as the key cog. When called upon, their back line led by center backs Ainsley Wilson and Kaitlyn Magdar kept things tidy. Goalie Emily Canseven did not face a shot on goal in the last 40 minutes.

“This is another confidence booster knowing we can play a team that’s that organized and that talented, and come out with a positive result after maybe not playing such a great first 40 minutes,” Mt. Hebron coach Tim Deppen said. “This is the momentum we need going into the playoffs.”

Marriotts Ridge entered Tuesday having shut out six straight opponents and had its moments in the first half. The Mustangs settled into the game about 15 minutes in and created chances that went for naught. Midway through, Bridget Ford delivered a quality corner kick that found Allison Custer, but her shot from 12 yards was blocked before it reached the goal.

Later in the half, Marleigh Swidersky and Anna Hendrickson both sent dangerous balls in front that Canseven alertly grabbed.

Marriotts Ridge coach Kudzai Dzimiri credited the Vikings and thought his team showed some tired legs in the pivotal second half. The intense game will prove a benefit in the team’s postseason run.

“Our girls came to play,” he said. “I think we all may have had low expectations coming into it, but they definitely proved to themselves they could keep up. We just have to make adjustments in preparations if we see them again.”

Goals: MH — Fiedler.

Assists: MH — Brogno.

Saves: MR — Remmel 3; MH — Canseven 2.

Half: 0-0