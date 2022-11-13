No. 11 Glenelg field hockey beats No. 9 Manchester Valley, 2-0, in Class 2A final for second straight state title

Spectators cheer during the first period of the MPSSA 2a field hockey championship. Glenelg vs Manchester Valley. Glenelg won 2-0. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

In a battle of defensive wills, Glenelg midfielder Emily Altshuler knew that persistence eventually would pay off in Saturday night’s Class 2A state field hockey final.

“We had so many plays to the goal,” the junior said. “Obviously we knew that one of them was going to go in.”

Advertisement

And, after three scoreless quarters against Manchester Valley, those shots finally started to fall.

Altshuler gave No. 11 Glenelg its first lead with 14 minutes to play, and teammate Theresa Stiller removed any doubt minutes later as the Gladiators rode their defense to a 2-0 win over the No. 9 Mavericks at Stevenson University to earn their second straight state title.

Advertisement

Glenelg (13-6), which captured its sixth state title since 2010, allowed just five shots on goal in completing a postseason in which it outscored opponents 30-0.

“We were making sure that we wanted to have a shutout in states,” sophomore defender Sarah Walker said. “That’s what drove us in this game.”

Glenelg field hockey players pose with their championship trophy after defeating Manchester Valley, 2-0, to win the Class 2A state title. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Manchester Valley (13-3-1) was making its first-ever trip to the final after previously advancing to the semifinals on seven occasions.

Glenelg had the best chances to score early, but AJ Eyre’s hard shot from the top of the circle was kicked away by goalie Charlotte Schurman, and Brinkley Eyre’s rocket from 10 yards in front rolled wide right moments later.

The Gladiators finally broke a scoreless tie with 14 minutes left in the fourth quarter. After a corner, Ashley Kim crossed the ball to Altshuler, who scored from 5 yards out on the right side to make it 1-0.

“There was a great insert by Theresa [Stiller]. Our pads player is really strong, so she sent it my way,” Altshuler said. “I just saw it sitting in front of me, so I just tapped it in.”

Minutes later, Glenelg put the game away when Stiller scored off a feed from Skyler Rill.

For a Manchester Valley squad struggling to finish plays, a two-goal deficit proved too much to overcome.

Advertisement

“We just kept getting it up there and just not finishing,” Mavericks sophomore defender Sophie Baer said. “We did all we could.”

Manchester Valley attacker Amanda Herrold, left, and Glenelg midfielder Brinkley Eyre, right, fight for the ball during Saturday's Class 2A state championship game. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Schurman also made several key saves to keep the margin close.

“Our defense and our goalie have been stellar all year,” Manchester Valley coach Denean Koontz said.

Two days after surviving a shootout in the semifinals against Kent Island, the Mavericks came up short, but not before achieving a feat that will long be remembered.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

“It’s any field hockey player’s biggest dream to make it to finals,” senior Ashley Mountcastle said. “So to be here is a dream come true.”

And for Glenelg, the achievement was twice as nice.

Advertisement

“It’s amazing,” Altshuler said. “Even winning one was amazing, but to win twice is just incredible.”

Field hockey

Class 2A state final

Glenelg 2, Manchester Valley 0

Goals: G-Altshuler, Stiller. Assists: G-A. Kim, Rill. Saves: M-Schurman 5; G-Shackelford 3. Half: Tied, 0-0.