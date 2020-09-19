Reservoir quarterback Malcolm Brown ‘staying home', commits to Morgan State

Morgan State added to its influx of Baltimore-area football talent when Reservoir quarterback Malcolm Brown announced his commitment to the Bears on Twitter at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Brown’s commitment came after building a strong line of communication with Morgan State coach Tyrone Wheatley. Wheatley did his due diligence on the young quarterback and that sold Brown on the Bears.
“I chose Morgan State because I had a great relationship with the coach and he reached out to me earlier in the year, even before quarantine and everything,” Brown said. “He tried to recruit me well and I think he did a good job. We used to have film sessions where we would watch the film of their [Morgan State’s] season and that’s how I knew that he really cared and wanted to recruit me.”
Another player that will be joining Brown at Morgan State is Mount Saint Joseph wide receiver Tyler Wilkins. The two have led the charge of keeping players in state to play for the Bears.
Brown said being from the Baltimore area gives him an extra chip on his shoulder.
“It’s going to be great because I feel like a lot of kids in our area are overlooked,” Brown said. “When we get on the big stage at Morgan, we’ll be able to put on for the fan base and everything and make a name for kids that are in our area.”
Of their 2020 commits, Morgan State ranks second in the MEAC with two three-star talents in running back De’Andre Bulley and quarterback Raequan Beal from Michigan. They’ve also signed wide receiver DJ Hamler, a cousin of current Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler, in the same class.
A number of Black athletes have decided in recent months to flood the talent pool of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. HBCU programs such as Morgan State and others have been at the forefront of getting higher levels of talent to come play at their schools.
“I feel like HBCUs are underfunded and they play good football and they just need more publicity,” Brown said. “It’s going to be big play for an HBCU over a PWI, which is the other option.”
In addition to his offer from Morgan State, Brown was in contact with Delaware, Old Dominion, St. Francis (Pa.) Syracuse and Towson.
Brown completed 139 of 266 passes to lead Howard County with 1,844 yards, 16 passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He set a Reservoir record for single-game passing yards (414), completions (29) and touchdowns (4) against Oakland Mills on Sept. 27.
The senior quarterback initially started playing tight end and defensive end. Reservoir coach Bryan Cole thinks Brown will grow in every season that he plays due to his ability to soak in information.
“From my experience, every year he progresses, but it’s schematically too,” Cole said. “So, he’s not just good at throwing it — we run RPOs [run-pass options] now because of some of his talents. He’s reading and then throwing. Every year he progresses, he’s always been good at throwing deep, but those midrange passes have been improved upon during his junior year. It’s almost night and day between his sophomore and junior year for short and midrange passes.”