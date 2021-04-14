St. Paul’s lacrosse rallies to beat Loyola Blakefield in overtime, 9-8, on goal by Braeden Klausner

The Dons were methodical in building a 4-0 lead deep into the second quarter, and senior goalie Jack Webb stopped the home team’s first six shots. But Chizmar (one goal, three assists) came from behind the cage and finished with a high shot to break the ice with 3:22 left in the first half. It energized the Crusaders as they got goals from Grady O’Day, Kabe Clark and Daniel Davis in the final 1:21 of the second quarter to find themselves even at 4.