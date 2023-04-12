No. 4 Loyola Blakefield lacrosse rallies for 11-9 win over No. 5 St. Paul’s, stays perfect in MIAA A Conference

St. Paul's #24 Hee-Cheol Shin chases Loyola #27 Brendan Bateman and the ball in the second half. (Lloyd Fox)

Loyola Blakefield lacrosse has that good feeling in the early season that whatever the score and situation, it can find its way.

More proof came Tuesday when the No. 4 Dons dominated the fourth quarter at No. 5 St. Paul’s, scoring five unanswered goals to rally for an 11-9 win in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.

Junior midfielder Mason Cook led the charge with three fourth-quarter goals, including the eventual game-winner with 1:35 to play. A pressure-packed defense led by Thomas Lala and Peter Laake keyed the win as the Dons (6-2) improved to 3-0 in the MIAA in handing the Crusaders (4-4, 2-1) their first league loss.

Plagued with penalties while playing from behind in the third quarter, the Dons fended off a two-man, 30-second advantage for St. Paul’s and then a two-minute man-down situation soon after.

Trailing 9-6 entering the fourth quarter, Loyola rolled. Cook scored the first two goals off feeds from Matt Burnam, Mason Hill tied the game on a goal in transition with 6:50 to go and Cook buried a shot from the left side off an assist from Hill to give the Dons their first lead of the second half with 1:40 to play.

With St. Paul’s employing a zone defense, the first Loyola has seen this season, Cook said it took time to figure out how to attack. The Dons solved it in the nick of time.

St. Paul's Hee-Cheol Shin chases Loyola Blakefield's Brendan Bateman during Tuesday's game. (Lloyd Fox)

“Burnam set me up nice a couple times,” Cook said. “It’s just being smart, being patient and waiting for the right opportunity and then just making sure you’re finishing when it counts.

“Coach [Gene] Ubriaco is always drilling us to just keep going, so we’re never going to give up. Teams have counted us out after [we didn’t make the playoffs last year], but we’re definitely excited and we’re going to keep going and we’re going to go far.”

The Dons faced a similar situation last week when they came back to beat then-undefeated St. Mary’s, 11-8. Once again, Ubriaco saw his team dig in during the pivotal fourth quarter.

With the Crusaders owning a decisive 19-5 advantage on faceoffs behind stellar work from specialist Daniel Davis, the Dons’ defense was physical and aggressive in getting the ball for the attack.

Led by Cook, the attack was precise in the fourth quarter.

“Brendan Bateman — a senior captain — came in the huddle and he kind of got into the boys a little bit and that sparked us,” Ubriaco said. “That’s great when it comes from your own teammate rather than the coaches.”

Mostly a one-goal game throughout the first half, the Crusaders seemed poised to take control in the third quarter. Kaden Major gave them a 7-6 lead at the 9:01 mark, and then the penalties started coming for the Dons.

Brody Atkinson, who led the home team with three goals, made it 8-6 with a man-advantage goal at the 6:53 mark.

After the Dons’ defense killed off the aforementioned penalty time, the Crusaders cashed in on the last one of the quarter when Atkinson made it 9-6 with a little more than a minute left.

Even with Davis continuing to get them the ball early in the fourth quarter, the Crusaders‘ attack couldn’t capitalize. The Dons took advantage of their opportunity.

“I think we just struggled with their pressure. They have a great defense with really athletic poles and they kept pressure on us all game,” St. Paul’s coach Steve Settembrino said. “We struggled handling that and they put their shots on target. They’re a good team, they’re talented and well-coached, so kudos to them.”

For Loyola, the win sets up a battle for first place Friday when the Dons host No. 1 McDonogh, which improved to 9-0 and 3-0 in league play after a home win against Severn. Game time is set for 4 p.m. Ubriaco and the Dons are first taking time to enjoy Tuesday’s comeback road win.

“Any road win, they count double almost, so we’re thrilled to be where we are,” he said. “I think the belief jar is pretty full with the guys, too, so that’s good.”

The Crusaders don’t return to action until next Tuesday, when they have a 4 p.m. road game at Mount Saint Joseph.

Goals: LB — Cook 3, Rush 2, Hill, Elliott, Dixon, Bleach, Nicholas, Burnam; SP — Atkinson 3, Smith 2, Major, Clary, Brown, Ellis, Assists: LB — Hill 3, Burnam 3, Cook, Schoenwetter, SP — Marino, Smyth Saves: LB — Wright 7; SP — Smith 7; Half: SP, 6-5