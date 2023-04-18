No. 3 Loyola Blakefield baseball rallies to knock off No. 1 Spalding, 9-4, in 8 innings, move into tie atop MIAA

Spalding Cavaliers first baseman Tyler Smith (44) stretches but a pickoff throw from starting pitcher Jacob Yeager sails to foul territory, allowing Loyola Blakefield Dons' Joey Benckini to advance to second base during MIAA-A conference baseball at Archbishop Spalding High on April 17, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Loyola Blakefield baseball did a bunch of little things to stay close at No. 1 Archbishop Spalding on Monday.

When the opportunity came to claim a huge victory, the No. 3 Dons pounced.

Advertisement

After plating two runs to tie the score in the seventh inning, Loyola exploded with five runs in the eighth to capture an improbable 9-4 win over the defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champion Cavaliers.

Reliever Wyatt Mummert pitched three-plus innings to notch the win; center fielder and leadoff batter Leo Foust capped a fine all-around game with a two-run double in the eighth as the Dons (7-2) moved into a first-place tie with the Cavaliers (12-3) at 5-2 in league play.

Advertisement

[ See scores and stats from Monday's high school action ]

Foust, who saved a run with a diving catch to end the fourth and then laid down a key bunt in the Dons’ tying two-run seventh, saved his best for last when he slammed a double down the third base line in the eighth to put the visitors up 6-4. The Dons pounded out six hits with Zach Stolze and Jake Hauk also driving in runs in the deciding frame.

After applauding the solid pitching the Dons got from starter Dylan Bryan and Mummert in relief, Foust talked about getting behind the count in his eighth-inning battle against Spalding reliever Kyle Emmons.

Like the Dons did all game, Foust didn’t give in.

“[Emmons] tried to come back with a splitter and two-strike approach, I just dropped the barrel on it and found some grass,” he said. “That was an amazing feeling seeing all my teammates run out of the dugout — nothing gets me more juiced up than that. Just doing it for my guys and the job is not finished.”

Loyola Blakefield's Dylan Bryan pitches against Spalding on Monday. The No. 3 Dons rallied for a 9-4 win over the top-ranked Cavaliers. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

With the game tied at 2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Cavaliers loaded the bases and second baseman Brennan Inscoe battled back from a 1-2 count to draw a walk and put the home team in front.

With the Cavaliers leading 4-2 in the top of the seventh, the Dons proved opportunistic against reliever Nate Wines in getting the game to extra innings. Joey Benckini and Brett Hansen, their No. 8 and 9 hitters in the order, opened with singles before Foust beat out a bunt to load the bases. After Wines struck out Gavin Pope and Stolze, Hauk drew a walk to cut the deficit to 4-3. A passed ball scored Hansen, tying the game.

Mummert, who pitched 3 1/3 innings to get the win, allowed a walk in a scoreless seventh and then hit a batter in the eighth before Benckini ended the game with an over-the-shoulder catch near the wall in right.

“Spalding’s program the last few years has been tough to beat, and to beat them at home with the spot we were in — down two — we just battled,” Loyola coach Mike Kelly said. “We didn’t hit the ball really well the whole game and then the last inning we opened up and hit the ball on the nose, and that turned the ball game around.”

Advertisement

Pope finished with three singles and scored two runs. Hauk had two singles, two walks and drove in two runs. And Stolze went 2-for-4 with two runs and another driven in.

For the Cavaliers, Tyler Smith singled twice and scored two runs.

A grounder down the left field line hit by Spalding's Adam Ferony skips past Loyola third baseman Zach Stolze during Monday's game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“We are not playing clean baseball and the seventh and eighth [innings] really showed that. [Loyola] grinded. They’re a really good team and they deserve a lot of credit for winning that game,” Spalding coach Joe Palumbo said. “But I think if we clean our end up we have a much better chance of winning.

“It’s uncharacteristic. Pitching and catching is our strength and today in the seventh it was just not there for us. You play this game long enough, you’re going to have rough days, and I think that’s what we had today defensively. And credit to them for putting pressure on us and making us make uncharacteristic mistakes.”

Both teams continue league play with 4 p.m. home games on Wednesday. Loyola will look to keep rolling against Mount Saint Joseph while Spalding will try to bounce back against Calvert Hall.

LB — 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 5 — 9 13 2

Advertisement

AS — 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 — 4 11 3

LS — Bryan, Mummert (5) and Hauk; AS — Yeager, Wines (4), Emmons (8) and McNally

2B: LB — Foust, Stolze