Behind Deon Perry’s 35 points and late heroics, No. 4 Mount Carmel basketball claims thrilling 78-77 win over No. 8 Loyola Blakefield in MIAA A quarterfinals

Mount Carmel star point guard Deon Perry couldn’t have imagined having the ball in his hands with eight seconds left and the No. 4 Cougars needing a basket to get past No. 8 Loyola Blakefield in Wednesday’s home playoff game.
Not after he hit five early 3-pointers and his teammates came out just as hot in building a stunning 25-point lead in the first quarter. But there he was, taking an inbound pass after the Dons had taken a one-point lead.
The four-year starter got the ball up the floor, found his spot around the free-throw line and put up a jumper that found nothing but net with two seconds to play. It gave Perry 35 points, which proved just enough for Mount Carmel to claim a 78-77 win in an epic Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference quarterfinal game.
Mount Carmel (24-6) will next host No. 13 Gilman — a 70-69 upset winner over No. 1 St. Frances — in the semifinal round set for 6 p.m. Friday. Mount Saint Joseph hosts Archbishop Spalding in Friday’s other semifinal at 6 p.m.
On Wednesday, the Cougars saw their big advantage turn into a five-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter before eight lead changes set up Perry’s heroics. The Loyola Maryland commit was ready for his big moment.
“I kind of knew I was going to score on that last play,” he said. “They were about to double-team me throughout the inbound, but once their coach told them to back up a little bit, I knew I was going to score the ball. So I just made sure to get to my spot and make sure I hit the mid-range.”
The Cougars enjoyed two regular-season wins over the Dons by an average margin of 15 points and their dominance continued in a near-flawless first quarter in which they made eight 3-pointers in building a stunning 35-10 lead.
But credit the Dons, who regrouped and methodically worked their way back in the game with their own hot shooting.
With swift ball movement to find open looks, Loyola cut into the Cougars’ lead with two 3-pointers from Charley Hepting and one each from Ryder Drew and Owen Fischer. After the Dons trailed by 14 at the half, Peter Laake scored from inside to make it 60-57 going into the fourth quarter.
The Dons continued their surge with Drew’s 3-pointer with 7:11 left providing their first lead at 62-61.
After Loyola’s Jayden Moore went the length of the court for a layup to stunningly increase the lead to 69-64 with 5:07 to play, the Cougars faced their own sudden challenge.
They responded.
Mount Carmel went on a 6-0 run and took a 70-69 lead on Andrew Dixon’s basket with 3:26 to play. The teams exchanged baskets seven more times, each taking a one-point lead. Loyola’s J’lin Brown took an interior pass from Moore for an easy layup that gave the Dons a 77-76 lead with eight seconds to play.
It proved too much time left on the clock for Perry.
Mount Carmel coach Trevor Quinn was confident when his standout guard got the ball.
“He’s been a starter on varsity since the day he walked in the door and I think, at this point, he’s seen just about everything and I don’t think anything kind of throws him off anymore,” he said. “He did a great job. He shot the ball really well to start the game and then finished at the end of the game. We have a good relationship and I kind of trust him to dictate what happens on the court at the end of games.”
Perry said the team’s consistent mindset throughout the season helped pull the game out.
“We try to stay together throughout, so that we don’t lose control of the game,” he said. “I feel if we would have got out of control, they would have got up more points because they’re a pretty good team and they run their sets really well. So we had to make sure we were locked in and stayed together as a team, so we could get the job done.”
In their bid to offset Perry’s 35-point performance, the Dons had five players reach double figures with Brown finishing with a team-high 17 points.
For Loyola coach Josh Davalli, the loss was tough to take, but there were plenty of lessons gained from his team’s valiant comeback bid.
“That’s the type of kids we have. We’re not going to stop fighting, we’re going to keep on fighting to the end,” he said. “We dug ourselves an early hole and credit Mount Carmel, they shot the ball really well. I thought we played really well in the last three quarters. We did the things we needed to do… but you just can’t dig that big of a hole. And usually teams fight their way back and aren’t able to take a lead and we had a five-point lead. We just weren’t able to close it out.
“Deon Perry just had a really good game. It’s a credit to him, he’s a really good player and that shot at the end was fantastic.”
The Dons (16-11) will now prepare for next week’s Baltimore Catholic League tournament, opening at Mount Saint Joseph on Wednesday.
LB – Fischer 12, C. Hepting 9, Drew 14, Walsh 13, Laake 2, Brown 17, Moore 10. Totals: 28 10-11 77
MC: Perry 35, Kalu 7, Dixon 6, Williams 3, Mordi 3, Bamgboye 4, Beckles 10, Reid 5, Sinigoj 7. Totals: 28 9-17 78
Half: MC, 51-37