Loyola Blakefield baseball grinds out 4-1 win at Mount Saint Joseph in MIAA A Conference opener

Loyola Blakefield baseball was hitting the ball well from the start at Mount Saint Joseph on Monday, but the Dons still found themselves in a tight, low-scoring game in the later innings.

First baseman Joe Nottingham made sure that changed.

After leading off the sixth inning with a single and later scoring the go-ahead run, the junior capped the Dons’ quality road performance with a two-run home run in the seventh.

Loyola Blakefield got strong pitching from senior left-handers Dylan Bryan and Wyatt Mummert and pounded out 11 hits in opening Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play with a 4-1 win over the Gaels.

The Dons improved to 4-0 on the season, while the Gaels, who got a fine pitching performance from sophomore starter Collin Park, fell to 2-3 overall.

Bryan went five innings, allowing one run on five hits and 11 strikeouts to get the win. Mummert pitched two hitless innings to earn the save. Batting seventh in the Dons’ order, Nottingham went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and the game-winning run.

With two outs and one on in the top of the seventh, he sent a pitch over the fence in left-center field to give the Dons a comfortable cushion with Mummert set to face the top of the Gaels’ order in the bottom of the frame.

“I wasn’t trying to go deep. I was just trying to drive the ball up the middle and do something good to help the team and it went out. It just feels good,” he said.

Mummert had a 1-2-3 seventh inning, striking out Mason Nemec to seal the win. With the Dons having three games this week in the early season — Monday’s game was rescheduled from Friday — Loyola coach Mike Kelly leaned his two senior pitchers to keep the team rolling.

“Most teams don’t have two left-handers like that and they came in and did a great job. I couldn’t ask anything more from them,” he said.

In pitching five challenging innings, Park only allowed one run when Dons third baseman Zach Stolze led off the second inning with an opposite-field home run over the fence in right. Park left the game after five innings with the score tied at 1, allowing seven hits with the Dons stranding five base runners.

With reliever Brayden Spurgeon coming for the Gaels to start the sixth, Nottingham opened with a single and then Derek Seiss’ sacrifice bunt was misplayed to put two runners on. After Brett Hansen walked to load the bases, Nottingham scored on Leo Foust’s sacrifice fly to center field.

In adding to their lead in the seventh, the Dons got a leadoff single from catcher Jake Hauk and then the clutch homer from Nottingham with two outs. Leaning on his curve and changeup, Bryan was able to get big outs when called on to give the Dons the chance to win the game late.

The Gaels tied the game at 1 in the third when Keegan Plummer led off with a double and scored on a one-out double from Nemec. But Bryan got out of jams in the fourth and fifth innings before giving way to Mummert.

“We’re just going out there doing our thing and we’ve played well to this point,” Bryan said. “It always feels good when the offense backs you up. But I do like being in tight situations as well because it gets me going a little bit.”

Shortstop Trent Waire went 3-for-4 with a double and Seiss had two singles. Plummer, Nemec and Park each had a double and single for the Gaels.

“Tough game,” Mount Saint Joseph coach Phil Kraska said. “Collin pitched a great game and deserved to win today and we weren’t able to do that for him today, so that’s the most frustrating part.”

Both teams return to action on Wednesday afternoon with road games. Mount Saint Joseph travels to Archbishop Curley for a 4 p.m. game while Loyola heads to St. Mary’s at 4:30 p.m.

LB 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 — 4 11 0

MSJ 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 6 2

Bryan, Mummert (6) and Hauk; Park, Spurgeon (6) and Bieda, Rybinski

2B: LB -- Waire, Nottingham; MSJ -- Plummer, Park

HR: LB -- Nottingham