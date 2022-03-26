No. 11 Mount Saint Joseph baseball leans on Jackson Bauer, Ripken Reese for 5-1 win over No. 12 Loyola Blakefield in MIAA A opener

Mount Saint Joseph baseball's Jackson Bauer, left, and Ripken Reese helped lead the No. 11 Gaels to a 5-1 win over No. 12 Loyola Blakefield on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Glenn Graham)

The Mount Saint Joseph baseball team couldn’t have scripted a better league opener than its performance against visiting Loyola Blakefield on Saturday.

Behind a poised pitching performance from senior left-hander Jackson Bauer, the defense held firm. Sparked by senior third baseman Ripken Reese, the No. 11 Gaels were aggressive and opportunistic at the plate.

A four-run fifth inning was the difference as Mount Saint Joseph claimed a 5-1 win over the No. 12 Dons in cold and windy Irvington.

Bauer pitched a complete game, allowing five hits while striking out seven. Reese went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs, hitting a first-inning home run to set the tone.

The Gaels improved to 8-2 and are 1-0 in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference.

“That’s a great place to be, a great place to be. Real proud of our guys today,” Mount Saint Joseph coach Phil Kraska said. “We knocked on the door every inning and we just needed that one guy to step up to blow it open. ... This team — it’s still early and we’ve made huge improvements in the past two weeks, and if things keep firing like this, we’re going to be really successful this season.”

With a strong defense proving to be the Gaels’ foundation, Kraska has preached the importance of challenging opponents at the plate and being aggressive on offense. Saturday proved his theory correct.

After Reese pulled a 2-0 curveball over the fence in left field for the early 1-0 lead, the Dons (3-3, 0-1) got the run back in the top of the second on a one-out double from Grant Burns that scored Leo Foust.

Bauer and Dons starting left-hander Dylan Burns kept the game tied at 1 until the Gaels broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth.

Reese led off the inning with a walk and Landon Cooley singled to put runners on first and second. Wyatt Mummert came in to pitch for Burns and committed a throwing error on Keegan Plummer’s sacrifice bunt that scored Reese.

Another Dons error, a wild pitch, a run-scoring single from Gaels catcher Jack Bahouth and a sacrifice fly from Elijah Shafer helped complete the four-run inning.

It was more than enough run support for Bauer, who had all four of his pitches working with his fastball and curve proving most reliable. In the seventh, he gave up consecutive singles to the Dons before getting the final three outs to secure the win.

“I’ve been working on my arm strength all year so I can do this — throw as much as I can all year,” he said. “It felt great to get the complete game and big credit to my teammates, who were making big plays behind me.”

For the Dons, Bryan allowed one earned run with six hits and five strikeouts in getting into the fifth inning. It was a quality road performance, but not quite enough. Burns and Foust each had two hits to lead Loyola’s offense.

“Dylan gave us a good start,” Loyola coach Mike Kelly said. “Ripken Reese hit a nice shot on a ball he was sitting on, so that was pretty much it early. And then we made a bad play on a bunt [in the fifth] and when you do that in this league, you’re going to be in trouble. We just missed the ball a lot of time, here and there, and they made some really nice plays in the field and that’s what it takes to win on a day like this when it’s windy and cold and all that. They made the plays and we didn’t.”

LB 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 4

MSJ 1 0 0 0 4 0 x — 5 8 1

Bryan, Mummert (5) and Hauk; Bauer and Bahouth

2B: LB – Burns. HR: MSJ -- Reese