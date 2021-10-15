Bryant Mayer’s late goal lifts No. 1 McDonogh boys soccer past No. 8 Loyola Blakefield, 3-2

“I thought we were the team that was the aggressor creating the chances to win the game,” Quaranta said. “What I told them that I was most proud about is [Loyola] scored in the run of the play and it’s easy at that point against a good team to now drop the next five or 10 minutes and concede the [offensive] third and get an unfortunate result. But we came back to play after a few minutes that were rough and pushed ahead to get the game winner, which I was really proud of.”