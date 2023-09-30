No. 7 McDonogh football takes control in dominating second half against No. 6 Loyola Blakefield for 42-21 win

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A stunning last-minute score in the final seconds of the first half gave visiting Loyola Blakefield the lead and expected momentum over McDonogh Friday night.

The Eagles had other plans in the second half.

Sophomore quarterback Braeden Palazzo threw two touchdowns and ran another one in during a commanding third quarter and the Eagles’ defense clamped down for a sturdy 42-21 win over the Dons in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.

Palazzo completed 26 of 31 passes for 331 yards and three scores as the Eagles improved to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play. The Dons fell to 3-2 and 1-1.

Following a 71-yard drive capped by Jefferson Exinor’s 22-yard touchdown catch from Palazzo with 20 seconds left in the first half, the Eagles were expecting to take a 20-14 lead in the break.

But the Dons’ big-play offense was just that in the remaining time. Junior quarterback Brad Seiss connected with Jayden Moore down the right sideline on a pass that covered more than 70 yards to give the Dons the ball at the Eagles’ 11 with seven seconds left.

Seiss scrambled in for a touchdown on the next play to give the visitors a 21-20 lead at the half. In their league opener against No. 2 Archbishop Spalding on Sept. 14, the Eagles gave up a similar late score in the first half, and the Cavaliers turned a close game into a 31-14 victory with a dominating second half.

At halftime on Friday, McDonogh coach Hakeem Sule chose not to bark.

“I told the guys at the half I’m not going to yell at you guys, I’m going to challenge you,” he said. “Can we respond, can we do better than what we did against Spalding? They responded.”

The Eagles did so in dominating fashion. They opened the third quarter with a methodical nine-play, 78-yard drive with Palazzo finding Santino Sanchez for a 36-yard score for a 28-21 advantage after Palazzo’s run on the 2-point conversion.

Following a three-and-out from the Dons, Palazzo hit Exinor for his second touchdown catch, this one from 42 yards for a 35-21 lead midway through the third. A Palazzo 6-yard scoring run capped the Eagles’ third possession of the third quarter for a 42-21 lead, and the defense went on to blank the Dons’ potent offense in the second half.

McDonogh football coach Hakeem Sule, pictured in 2021, said, “I told the guys at the half I’m not going to yell at you guys, I’m going to challenge you. Can we respond, can we do better than what we did against Spalding? They responded.” (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

“After the half, defensively we wanted to step our game up because they were dogs, they were fighting for us,” senior defensive lineman Ojoo Macapiyo said. “Perseverance is something we always talk about, so defensively we always have to work hard and stop their offense.

“And you got to give our offense a lot of credit — they stepped up their game, too. I have no words to describe this win other than being grateful and happy.”

Going into the second half, Palazzo still felt highly confident despite the Dons’ late touchdown in the first half.

It showed.

“It’s always next-play mentality,” he said. “We went down and scored right before half and then they came down and scored right, right quick. So we knew we had to come back and put it on them and that’s just what we did. We executed and were able to put up 42 points.”

Disappointed by the lack of execution his Dons showed in the second half, coach Anthony Zehyoue expects his team to correct the miscues and move forward.

“We did a bad job in the third quarter of competing. We had dumb assignment errors that led to big plays for them and, offensively, drives stalled,” he said. “But you know what, it’s late September, so we’ll go back and watch the film, we’ll move on and keep rolling. It’s one day.”

McDonogh returns to league play when it travels to face St. Vincent Pallotti at 7 p.m. next Friday.

Loyola has next week off and will host Pallotti at 4 p.m. on Oct. 13.