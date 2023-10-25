No. 1 Loyola Blakefield and No. 2 John Carroll boys soccer battle to 0-0 draw as MIAA A Conference playoffs near

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Loyola's Anthony Topolski, left, takes a shot against John Carroll's Luca D'Alessandro, right, in the first half of MIAA soccer game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

John Carroll boys soccer went into Tuesday’s showdown against No. 1 Loyola Blakefield determined to leave its home field with a win to assure the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in next week’s playoffs.

The second-ranked Patriots created their share of chances — their most significant push coming in the final 20 minutes of the first half. The Dons defense didn’t budge.

After 80 minutes of play, the teams settled on a scoreless draw in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.

With one game left in the regular season, Loyola, which clinched the No. 1 seed last week, continues its unbeaten season and moves to 11-0-4 with 37 points. John Carroll (10-1-6) is now 8-1-6 with 30 points while Archbishop Curley entered into Tuesday night’s game against Calvert Hall owning a 6-2-6 league mark for 24 points and in third place.

John Carroll would lock up the No. 2 seed with a tie or win against McDonogh at 4 p.m. Thursday or any tie or loss for Curley.

After falling to the Dons, 2-1, on Sept. 21, the Patriots put on a determined front in a bid to claim second place.

In the first half, they earned nine corner kicks and also had two free kicks and a long throw that each found its way in the Loyola penalty area. None ended up in the back of the net as Dons goalie Drew Mattingly finished with seven saves.

Midway through the first half, CJ Rugel threaded a pass forward to Josh Petty, whose left-footed strike from 14 yards went just wide of the far post. With under 10 left before the break, Rugel had a point-blank shot from 8 yards that Mattingly played the smart angle on.

“We had a plan to switch tempo and see if we can catch them. We did have a load of opportunities, but their keeper had a couple really big saves and it just wouldn’t fall for us today,” John Carroll coach Jim Fendryk said.

The Dons recovered and played a stronger second half mostly played on even terms.

John Carroll's Edward Smith, right, battles Loyola Blakefield's Mason Cook for the ball in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Their best scoring chance came with 18 minutes to play on a counter. Lucas DuBois sent a ball forward to Dan Klink, who seemed to get some separation as he worked his way into the box. But just as he unleashed a shot from 16 yards, Patriots center back Eddie Smith made a fine recovery to block It.

With 8:15 to play, Klink and John Carroll goalie Tyler Mezzadra collided in a bid to get to the ball first in front of the Patriots goal, forcing Mezzadra to leave the game. Backup goalie Amir Smith handled one shot the rest of the way.

“I think it was a good start to the game for us and then we faded toward the end of the first half,” Loyola coach Michael Marchiano said. “But I was really pleased with the second half. We made some adjustments, but mostly the boys competed for the first and second balls and I was happy with the response that we showed.”

The Dons wrap up their regular season Thursday when they host Curley at 7 p.m.

The six playoff teams have already been determined with some of the seedings still up in the air. Loyola, John Carroll, Curley, McDonogh, Archbishop Spalding and defending champion Calvert Hall have all clinched with the quarterfinal play to begin next Tuesday.

Saves: LB — Mattingly 7; JC — Mezzadra 4, A. Smith 1