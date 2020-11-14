Curley soccer starts fast, holds off Loyola Blakefield for 3-2 win

The Dons settled into the game quickly and had the better of the play until the Friars earned a corner kick in the 10th minute. Anthony Schlee headed home Brandon Holy’s kick aimed at the far post to claim the early advantage. Geho took over during the next three minutes, scoring 30 seconds after Schlee’s goal and one-timing a through ball from Mason Landreth to make it 3-0 with 27:15 to play in the half.