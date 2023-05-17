No. 2 Calvert Hall lacrosse rallies past No. 3 Loyola Blakefield, 11-8, in MIAA A Conference semifinal

Calvert Hall's Joe Duggan (#17) shoots against Loyola goalie Bennett Wright in the first quarter of MIAA A boys lacrosse semifinals at the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. May 16, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Unlike special teams from its past, Calvert Hall lacrosse doesn’t have flash on attack or game-changing talent at midfield or overwhelming brawn on defense.

This year’s Cavaliers have been a steady work in progress, and that’s absolutely fine by them.

After another resilient performance in an 11-8 come-from-behind win against No. 3 Loyola Blakefield, the Cardinals have worked their way to Friday’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship game.

Senior Shuey Kelly (three goals, one assist) led the attack, and strong faceoff play from Jackson Strickland and seven saves from goalie Alex Swartz helped Calvert Hall turn a four-goal deficit into a semifinal win at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

A winner of six straight games, the Cardinals (11-5) will meet No. 1 and defending champ McDonogh — an 8-7 overtime winner against No. 4 Boys’ in Tuesday’s first semifinal — for the league championship, set to take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex. McDonogh claimed a 9-7 home win over the Cardinals during the regular season April 21.

Calvert Hall's Shuey Kelly celebrates his goal against Loyola Blakefield in the second quarter of Tuesday's MIAA A Conference semifinal at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“Our identity is just play. Our identity is to keep getting better — that’s all we focus on,” Calvert Hall coach Bryan Kelly said. “And whatever the outcome is, the outcome is as long as we give great effort. And I felt like our kids great effort even when we were [down early.] We just kept our composure.”

Unlike the regular-season finale May 9 — a 6-5 Calvert Hall win that was tied at 1 at halftime — goals were flowing more freely in a first half that ended with Loyola up 6-4.

The Dons, who beat St. Paul’s, 14-8, in Friday’s quarterfinal round, were precise on attack in opening up a 3-0 lead on goals by Mason Hill, Ty Bleach and Shane Elliott.

Hill’s second of the game with 8:08 to play in the second quarter pushed the advantage to 6-2 before the Cardinals got three straight goals from Shuey Kelly — the last one with 5.2 seconds left — to send the Dons into the locker room with a one-goal halftime lead.

With goals from Kelly and Strickland off a clean faceoff win, the Cardinals took their first lead early in the third quarter. They took complete command later in the quarter, capped by Ryan Botek’s goal with six seconds left to make it 10-7. Sturdy defense helped fend off any potential rallies by the Dons in a quiet fourth quarter.

Calvert Hall's Joe Duggan shoots against Loyola Blakefield goalie Bennett Wright in the first quarter of Tuesday's MIAA A Conference semifinal at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“They tried to take us out of our flow a little bit, but we stayed to our principles and we just kept going,” Shuey Kelly said. “We knew stuff was going to start falling and we were going to get open looks and it ended up happening.”

Loyola (11-6) opened with six straight league wins and temporarily held the No. 1 spot in The Baltimore Sun’s Top 15 poll in April before losing their last two regular-season games to drop to the third seed with a 7-3 mark. On Tuesday, Bleach scored three goals, Hill added two goals and one assist and goalie Bennett Wright turned back nine shots.

For coach Gene Ubriaco, who is stepping down after four seasons with plans to become an assistant coach at St. Mary’s next season, Tuesday’s loss doesn’t diminish a fine rebound season for the Dons.

“Obviously, you look at the whole body of work and we’re disappointed now but we didn’t make the playoffs last year and we reached the semis this year, so I think we had a great turnaround,” he said. “Today, I think a little bit of the effect of having to play the quarterfinal game showed up. We just kind of ran out of gas a little bit. Hats off to Calvert Hall, they played great defense down the stretch.”

Goals: LB — Bleach 3, Hill 2, Elliott, Cook, Dixon; CH — Hottle 2, Duggan, S. Kelly 3, Botek, Strickland, Steele, Basco 2. Assists: LB — Hill, Elliott, Burnam; CH — Steele, Hottle 3, S. Kelly. Saves: LB — Wright 9; CH — Swartz 7. Halftime: LB, 6-5