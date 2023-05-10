No. 3 Calvert Hall lacrosse edges No. 2 Loyola Blakefield in regular-season finale, 6-5, earns first-round bye in MIAA playoffs

The annual rivalry game between Calvert Hall and Loyola Blakefield lacrosse that wraps up the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference regular season had much more at stake Tuesday: the second seed and a coveted first-round bye in the playoffs.

It took a complete team effort for host Calvert Hall to beat No. 2 Loyola Blakefield, 6-5, but the No. 3 Cardinals had three players in particular who stood out.

Sophomore goalie Alex Swartz was sensational with 13 saves, including eight in a first half that ended tied at 1. On a day when goals were tough to come by, senior midfielder Ryan Botek scored three, including the one that gave the Cardinals the lead for good. And senior faceoff specialist Jackson Strickland was indeed special, with the last of his 11 faceoff wins coming with 24 seconds left to secure the win.

Defending champion and No. 1 McDonogh (9-1) and Calvert Hall (8-2) bypass Friday’s quarterfinals and head straight to next Tuesday’s semifinals. On Friday, No. 3 seed Loyola (7-3) hosts sixth seed St. Paul’s (6-4) with fourth-seeded St. Mary’s (7-3) the home team against fifth seed Boys’ Latin (7-3).

On Tuesday, a packed stadium watched the Cardinals close out their regular season — which started with a humbling 13-3 loss against St. Mary’s on March 31 — with their fifth straight win.

“I’ve always believed in this team and feel like we have a good team and we’re getting better each and every game,” Calvert Hall coach Bryan Kelly said. “I’m just proud of how we fought. They played a great game against us.”

Ryan Botek, right, and Jackson Strickland helped lead Calvert Hall lacrosse to a 6-5 win over Loyola Blakefield on Tuesday. (Glenn Graham)

As defense took center stage in a tightly contested first half, the Cardinals had the only significant momentum surge late in the third quarter.

With the game tied at 3, Botek dodged past a defender and went high to beat Loyola goalie Bennett Wright (10 saves) to score with 1:42 left in the quarter.

With the Cardinals on a man-advantage early in the fourth, Wyatt Hottle (one goal, two assists) found Botek for the game’s first two-goal lead at 5-3 with 9:21 to play.

After Noah Brannock made it 6-3 less than one minute later, the Dons pushed but couldn’t come back.

Peter Laake cut the lead to 6-4 with 7:26 to play, but the Cardinals’ defense killed consecutive 30-second man-down situations.

With 24 seconds left, Loyola’s Matt Burnam scored to cut the lead to 6-5, but Strickland sealed the win with a clean faceoff win before getting the ball to the attack.

In the critical situation, he didn’t see that faceoff as any different, sticking with what has brought the team success.

“We talk in the locker room about not focusing on wins and losses and you can apply it to faceoffs, shots, anything. It’s really like on to the next draw,” Strickland said.

“I’m just out there and we’re smiling and we kind of get lost in the game. We’re not worried about winning or losing and just out there to have fun. That’s how we gain the confidence, just doing the job.”

Botek was happy to do his part playing in his last career game on the Cardinals’ home field. Each of his three goals came in the second half.

“The past few games, I had been on a dry streak, but just seeing that first goal go in, it gave me the confidence I needed to have a game,” he said.

The Dons opened league play with six straight wins and handed McDonogh its only loss of the season. They also earned an impressive 11-9 win at St. Paul’s, their quarterfinal opponent, in which they scored five unanswered goals in the fourth quarter. They’ll enter the postseason on a two-game slide, but coach Gene Ubriaco still has plenty of confidence in his team.

“Obviously, we would have liked to have won two going into the playoffs — not losing two. But I’m going to frame that as we’re due,” he said. “We got to string together three in a row, and it is what it is. We’ve done seven in a row, so we can’t let this [loss] cost us.”

Goals: LB — Elliott, Burnam, Cook, Bleach, Laake; CH — Botek 3, Hottle, Scott, Brannock Assists: LB — Mattheu, Elliott, Powell; CH — Hottle 2, Collier Saves: LB — Wright 10; CH — Swartz 13 Half: 1-1