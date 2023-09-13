No. 3 Loyola Blakefield soccer ends No. 2 Calvert Hall’s 34-game unbeaten streak with emphatic 3-0 win

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Calvert Hall defender Colin Kelly (21) reacts to the second Loyola goal in the first half, scored by Dan Klink (25), right, whose teammates gather to congratulate him. Loyola Blakefield shut out Calvert Hall, 3-0 in MIAA A competition at the Calvert Hall College High School soccer field. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

It had been a while since Calvert Hall soccer lost a game and even longer since falling on its home field.

All visiting Loyola Blakefield knew was its senior class had never beaten the two-time defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champions, something the surging Dons were determined to change on Tuesday.

Advertisement

They did so emphatically.

Taking hold of the game early and never letting go, Loyola Blakefield got first-half goals from Diego Marin-Jarve and Dan Klink, while senior Gavin Carmichael led an organized performance on defense to lead the No. 3 Dons to a 3-0 road win over the No. 2 Cardinals.

Advertisement

Loyola improves to 4-0-1 under first-year coach Mike Marchiano, while the loss is No. 2 Calvert Hall’s first since Oct. 31, 2021.

After falling to Gilman, 1-0, that day, the Cardinals went 32-0-2, including last season’s 24-0-1 mark that concluded with their second straight league title. Their last home game loss came on Nov. 4, 2020, during the condensed season amid the coronavirus pandemic — a 3-2 setback against Mount Saint Joseph.

Carmichael, a four-year varsity player whose poise in the middle helped dictate play on Tuesday, savored the win against their rival.

“My first time. I’ve been on the team for four years now, so it’s an electric feeling and I love it,” he said. “I think this is a major step to a great season. We’re undefeated so far and just hope to keep it rolling.”

After the Cardinals (1-1-1) had the first quality opportunity in the game’s third minute — Mason Wakefield’s clean strike from 16 yards clanging off the right post — the Dons went on to control the play.

A Cardinals’ turnover in their defensive third gave Marin-Jarve an opportunity he buried from 16 yards for a 1-0 lead with 22:14 left in the first half. With 3:47 to go until the break, Cal Lackner sent a ball from midfield to Klink, who gave the Dons a 2-0 advantage that wouldn’t be threatened.

Loyola Blakefield's Kaden Onolaja (11) battles for control of the ball between Calvert Hall’s Colin Kelly (21) and Jackson Rugg (1). (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The junior forward-midfielder who proved a constant threat said the team’s focus was apparent in Monday’s practice as well as in warmups leading up to the game. It translated into the Dons’ most complete effort of the season.

“It was a group effort and I thought the guys did well, so we’re super excited to get on this field today and beat our rivals,” he said. “Cal set me up big time [on the goal]. I can’t ask for a better pass, a better teammate and that helped push us to the finish line.”

Advertisement

After Calvert Hall graduated arguably the finest senior class in the storied program’s history, some adjustment time was expected this season. Two of the Cardinals’ best and most experienced players — midfielder Rocco Pastore and defender Dylan Isaac — are also out of the lineup because of injuries.

The home team tried to make a push midway through the second half while still trailing by two but the Dons handled the pressure. With 14:27 remaining, Konstantinos Karais found space on the right side, but Carmichael was able to slide over just in time to deflect his shots from just inside the penalty area.

Mason Cook headed home a corner kick from Kaden Onolaja with 5:49 left for a 3-0 Dons lead.

“First, props to Loyola. They played very well today, showed their experience and moved the ball well,” Calvert Hall coach Rich Zinkand said. “We got two key injuries we’re dealing with in Rocco and Dylan and have some guys that haven’t played a whole lot in games of this magnitude before. So they’re trying to find their footing, trying to get comfortable. I think we’re going to be fine. It’s just going to take a little while to gain that experience.”

Marchiano, a former McDonogh and Maryland star whose coaching experience had been at the college level before taking over at Loyola, is learning more about his Dons every time out.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

So far, so good as they find themselves atop the league standings.

Advertisement

“It was in the last 24 hours that I was told that [the seniors class had never beaten Calvert Hall]. So it’s the first time for many, but hopefully not the last time,” he said. “It’s just one game — three points — and we have tremendous respect for Calvert Hall. Our results have been good and I hope our team can continue to increase our level.”

Both teams return to league play on Thursday afternoon, with Calvert Hall traveling to No. 1 John Carroll at 3:30 p.m. for a rematch of last year’s championship game and Loyola hosting Mount Saint Joseph at 4 p.m.

Goals: LB — Marin-Jarve, Klink, Cook.

Assists: LB — Lackner, Onolaja.

Saves: LB — Mattingly 4; CH — Peace 7.

Half: LB, 2-0