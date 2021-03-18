Gavin Walsh, Cam Smith lift Loyola Blakefield basketball to 68-57 victory over Calvert Hall

“It was really fun,” Smith said. “It’s my first game back in about three games and I was just happy to be out there on the floor, but it made it even better beating Calvert Hall. Coming out with the win was just great. Even though we didn’t have John [Dixon] today, we still click very well when we have all of our pieces and you can see it in practice. I just feel like when we all get healthy, we’ll show everyone what Loyola is made of.”