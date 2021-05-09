Loyola Blakefield lacrosse shows top form in 12-10 win at Boys’ Latin

“In the beginning of the year, we knew we had a lot of talent, but it wasn’t coming together very well,” Tucker said. “And I think right now, we’re starting to gel for the first time offensively and defensively, and we got all 50 guys on the team together. You see the guys on the bench all hyped and you see the players communicating on the field and just playing for each other. I think that’s something we didn’t have at the beginning of the year, but I think it’s coming together perfectly and we just got to keep building toward the playoffs.”