No. 1 Loyola Blakefield wrestling tops No. 4 McDonogh, 58-12, in dual meet that had 10 forfeits due to COVID

A much-anticipated wrestling dual meet between top-ranked Loyola Blakefield (10-0) and No. 4 McDonogh (0-1) lost a lot of its luster Wednesday, as COVID-19 issues led to 10 matches being forfeited in the Dons’ 58-12 win. The dual meet ended up with only four weight classes actually wrestling.
The Eagles have been hit hard by the coronavirus, which led to the forfeits. The outcome is emblematic of what local wrestling teams have gone through this year.
“It’s certainly been a challenge,” Loyola coach Steve Truitt said. “We had a small outbreak before the holidays, but we are not as hard hit as many teams. The virus makes everything harder, and we are trying to be extra careful and make good decisions.”
The victory came at a cost for Loyola. In the second period of the 220-pound match, the Dons’ Chance Miller dislocated his elbow against McDonogh’s Ben Gunsior. He will be evaluated at a local hospital, and it is unknown how much time, if any, he will miss.
In the other three matches, Loyola’s Cole Myers defeated Noah Onkst, 2-0, at 170 pounds, McDonogh’s Billy Dekraker pinned Yi Zhong 1:01 into his match at 126 pounds and Loyola’s Jimmy Douglass pinned Lucca Stanziale 3:55 into the 132-pound match.
This was supposed to Loyola’s year. The steady Dons, who have spent years looking up in the standings at McDonogh and Mount Saint Joseph, entered the season as the team to beat. They were hopeful to get most of the season in before the coronavirus and the omicron variant returned with a vengeance.
The Dons returned seniors Matty Walsh, Myers, Douglass, Jeremiah Aybar, Ryan Kness and Zhong to a loaded lineup that had both experience and knowledge. Now, because of issues beyond their control, they don’t know how far their talent will take them.
“It is a little frustrating,” Truitt said. “We were supposed to be very good last year, but we didn’t have a season. This year, we are even better. It’s been a long time since Loyola’s been this good in wrestling, and I came in thinking this year was a great opportunity for us. We’ll have to see what happens.”
Truitt said there was some talk of canceling the match, but he and McDonogh coach Pete Welch decided the prudent thing to do was to go ahead with the competition.
“It’s a shame because they are not at full strength,” Truitt said of McDonogh. “We just thought with all that could happen, and with the weather, it was best to go ahead. Who knows what else could happen.”
“I’m thrilled we got to wrestle at all,” Welch said. “With the way things are going, we need to treat each night [of the season] as if it might be our last.”
Loyola 58, McDonogh 12
106: Farver (LB) fft.
113: Double forfeit
120: Fish (LB) fft.
126: Dekraker (M) pinned Zhong (LB), 1:01
132: Douglas (LB) pinned Stanziale (M), 3:56
138: Aybar (LB) fft.
145: Walsh (LB) fft.
152: Kness (LB) fft.
160: Mattheu (LB) fft.
170: Myers (LB) dec. Onkst (M), 2-0
182: Double forfeit
195: Nelson (LB) fft.
220: Ben Gunsior (M) inj. default Miller (LB)
285: Rendazzo (LB) fft.