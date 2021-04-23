Mason Burke helps Loyola Blakefield rally past McDonogh, 11-6, in error-filled MIAA baseball game

Loyola Blakefield found itself down 4-2 against McDonogh in the fourth inning Thursday.
Then Alex Jenkins drove in Leo Foust. And Mason Burke doubled in two runs. Burke’s hit put the Dons ahead during a seven-run inning that sparked an 11-6 win.
“Basically, he started me off with two curveballs that were a little up,” Burke said. “He got me to look for both at them. Then, he got one to me low and away. So, I knew he probably wasn’t coming back to another one, and he threw me an outside softball. I just threw my hands out there and the ball carried out.”
As for the rest of the game, the Dons and Eagles both were hindered errors. The teams committed a total of eight, and many of them led to runs. Mike Kelly’s young Dons team has had its share of ups and downs during the season. After a year when COVID-19 canceled the season, the team didn’t have much preparation time this season.,
Thursday’s victory was just one more learning experience.
“I think the whole year has been sloppy with the plague, the pause the kids had missing last year really hurt a lot of kids at this level,” Kelly said. “The [Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association] A Conference is tough, and you have to be ready to play, but I just think we made a lot of mental mistakes today. That’s frustrating and you have to understand that these kids have gone through a lot of adversity with just being able to play. That’s the way I’m looking at it. We just have to try to keep teaching them. That’s my goal, and it’s not fun if they’re not having fun.”
Loyola Blakefield (4-7, 4-7 MIAA) got things started with Ryan Wright reaching on an error. Burke reached on an error in the subsequent at-bat and later scored a run to give the Dons a 1-0 lead.
Austin Gemmill led off the second inning by reaching on an error, and a bases-loaded walk by Burke gave the Dons a 2-0 lead.
McDonogh (0-12, 0-10 MIAA) nearly took over the game in the fourth inning. Eagles catcher Dylan Riedy walked after Jack Jacobson’s leadoff single. Ryan Arnold laid down a bunt single to load the bases. Ryan Scarff walked, forcing home a run. Though Devin Pal struck out, Peter Kokinis reached on an error to score two additional runs, and Scarff scored on a wild pitch to give the Eagles a 4-2 lead.
The Dons’ aforementioned seven-run rally came in the fourth inning. After Burke’s two-RBI double, he later crossed the plate, and Jack Belbot singled and scored on an error to give Loyola Blakefield a 9-4 lead.
While Riedy homered for McDonogh and James Pitt scored on a wild pitch, Loyola Blakefield finished the job with Foust and Wright crossing the plate for the 11-6 game.
“It was a frustrating game. I felt like the kids have been playing better the past couple of weeks,” McDonogh coach Matt Tuneski said. “They’ve been trying hard, they’ve been bonding and I think today that we just kicked the ball around too much. We couldn’t take advantage of the opportunities we were given and we made some big errors and that’s definitely frustrating. I just think that it was overall a sloppy game. Both teams didn’t play up to their potential and at the end of the day, whoever took advantage of the errors and walks [would win]. Loyola did that.”