No. 1 Loyola Blakefield boys soccer rallies to earn 2-2 tie at No. 4 McDonogh in MIAA A Conference play

Both Loyola Blakefield and McDonogh had deficits to overcome in a quality back-and-forth game between two of the area’s best boys soccer teams on Tuesday.

The No. 1 Dons, who had their unbeaten record considerably tested throughout the 80 minutes against the host Eagles, had the final response with the teams mostly content for a 2-2 tie in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.

Junior Ryan Andrews flicked home a direct kick sent in from Anthony Topolski with 12:48 left to earn the Dons the road tie. McDonogh had taken the lead on Bogue Hahn’s goal with 26 minutes to play.

Loyola Blakefield is now 7-0-3 for 24 points atop the conference. McDonogh is now 4-2-4 for 16 points in third place.

Shortly after the Eagles took the lead, Loyola coach Mike Marchiano encouraged his Dons to stay poised. The execution on the game-tying set piece was just that.

With a precise run to the near post, Andrews found the space and skimmed the header into the far top corner to provide the equalizer.

“I thought we had to mix it up because we weren’t having success on our set pieces and I got to thank [Topolski] — it was an amazing ball from him,” Andrews said. “So he did most of the work and I kind of just got on the end of it.

“I honestly thought I missed it at first, but then I looked back and saw it going to the top corner. That’s my first goal of the season, so it’s just an amazing feeling.”

On Sept. 1, Loyola claimed a 2-0 home win against the Eagles. Tuesday’s beginning had the same look.

The Dons came out connecting well and earned the early advantage when Sammie Walker scored a backheel goal right in front in the 10th minute.

Loyola Blakefield's Gavin Carmichael, left, heads the ball in front of McDonogh's Shaun Hauserman during Tuesday's game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The Eagles were quick to respond with their own creativity. Hahn won a ball on the right side and served a ball in to Kobe Keomany, who had a clean one-time strike from 12 yards out to tie the game at 1 just two minutes later.

Both teams had quality stretches of possession with the respective defenses holding their ground before Hahn scored.

The Eagles earned three straight corner kicks and were able to break through on the third when Blake Lloyd found Hahn at the far post for an uncontested header to make it 2-1 with 26:10 to play.

After Andrews tied it, neither team had a quality chance to get the potential game-winner as both defenses stayed firm. McDonogh goalie Jason Broome finished with six saves, while Loyola’s Drew Mattingly stopped four shots.

Despite the late lead and a win within reach, McDonogh coach Brandon Quaranta was satisfied with the tie and one point against the league’s top team.

“They’re a really good team, No. 1 and haven’t been beaten all season, well-coached with talent across the board. So if [someone] would have told me before the game that we’d end up with a point, I’d be happy with the result,” he said. “The way the game went, could we have gotten three points? Yeah, it would have been possible. But I think it was a fair result and a good soccer game I was proud to be a part of.”

Marchiano, a 2005 McDonogh graduate who helped the Eagles to a conference championship during his playing days, was happy with his team’s resolve against a quality opponent, but he’s banking on getting more from his Dons.

“We were far from our best and we got to work toward getting to that more consistently,” he said. “But to come on the road ... ultimately, our guys dug in late and to not lose — we’re proud of that. We’ve done that consistently, but we got to find a way to find our top gear.”

McDonogh returns to action at home at 4 p.m. Thursday when they host fourth-place Archbishop Spalding. Loyola hosts Gilman at 6 p.m. Friday.

Goals: LB — Walker, Andrews; M — Keomany, Hahn.

Assists: LB — Klink, Topolski.

Saves: LB — Mattingly 4; M — Broome 6.

Half: 1-1