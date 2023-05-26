Loyola Blakefield lacrosse names Will Haus, former All-American at Duke, as coach

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Loyola Blakefield has named Will Haus its new lacrosse coach.

A three-time All-American midfielder at Duke, Haus spent the past eight years as an assistant coach at Pennsylvania’s Malvern Prep. He replaces Gene Ubriaco, who spent five years as coach and guided the Dons to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference semifinals this season.

Advertisement

A North Carolina native, Haus has Loyola ties as his father, 1979 graduate John Haus, served with former coach Joe McFadden as a longtime assistant. His older brother John also played lacrosse for Maryland.

“My wife Sylwia and I are extremely excited to join the Loyola community and to be a part of a school that is loved by its students, alumni, faculty, and parents,” Haus said in a post on the school’s website. “I take tremendous pride being able to wear the blue and gold knowing all the hard work alumni have done to set the standards of the program. I am looking forward to working with the current students (and future Dons) to continue to build upon such a rich tradition as well as blaze new trails.”

Advertisement

Will Haus carries the ball during a Premier Lacrosse League game June 6, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Haus, a former All-American midfielder at Duke, has been named lacrosse coach at Loyola Blakefield. (Steve Luciano/AP)

In addition to his time at Duke, Haus also played for Team USA, which claimed the gold medal in the 2018 World Games. He currently plays in the Premier Lacrosse League.

“Coach Haus has been a championship player and a championship coach, and, most importantly, he is an elite builder of young men,” director of athletics Henry Blake said in a statement. “We can’t wait for him to begin developing the minds, bodies, and spirits of our student-athletes at Loyola.”

Ubriaco had a 35-25 mark in five seasons, leading Loyola to the MIAA A Conference playoffs three times. This season, the Dons (11-6) opened league play with six straight wins — including an upset with over two-time defending champion McDonogh that temporarily put them at No. 1 in The Baltimore Sun’s Top 15 poll in April.

Ubriaco, an Annapolis resident, wanted to coach closer to home and plans to serve as an assistant at St. Mary’s next year.