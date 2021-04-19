Loyola Blakefield lacrosse player released from hospital after heart scare; Dons postpone Tuesday’s game

The Loyola Blakefield at Boys’ Latin lacrosse game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday has been postponed, with a makeup date to be determined.
The postponement stems from an incident that took place during the Dons’ game Friday night against McDonogh. Freshman defenseman Peter Laake was struck in the chest with a shot that resulted in emergency care at Hargaden Field, followed by him being sent to an area hospital via ambulance.
In addition to Loyola Blakefield’s training staff, two doctors came from the stands to assist with an automated external defibrillator (AED) used on the field before a Baltimore County medical team arrived to render further care.
Laake is doing fine after suffering commotio cordis, which is a disruption of heart rhythm that occurs as a result of a blow to the area directly over the heart at a critical time during the cycle of a heart beat.
He was released from the hospital over the weekend and was able to visit Loyola on Sunday. In a video posted on Twitter by the lacrosse program, Laake is seen getting a standing ovation in the school’s gymnasium.
Loyola Blakefield coach Gene Ubriaco said the Dons met as a group with school counselors Sunday and the school continues to provide guidance following the incident.
In a text Monday afternoon, he wrote: “Coming along but guys are still very shaken and a little scared of what happened. They will recover and be stronger, but it will take some time. We just keep reminding them that they are safe and to advocate for themselves and each other.”