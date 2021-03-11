Loyola Blakefield basketball beats Gilman, 63-60, behind John Dixon’s 18 points

Loyola Blakefield basketball coach Josh Davalli likes his team to play with intensity on the defensive end. His squad responded in kind Wednesday night, defeating Gilman, 63-60, with a gritty defense leading to transition buckets.
Senior guard John Dixon stepped up in a big way when his pick-and-roll mate and fellow senior Cam Smith exited the game in the third quarter. Smith left with a busted mouth and 12 points — immediately receiving stitches — and Dixon exploited Gilman’s defense for 18 points.
“I thought that we played with a lot of energy and intensity on the defensive end,” Davalli said. “We knew that they’ve got some guys that are athletic and can get to the hoop and we kept the ball in front of us for the most part. I think that we gave a very great effort, especially when Cam went down. He’s our best defender and I think one of the best defenders in the league. Our level of play didn’t go down at all. We continued to play well.”
It all came down to the team staying mentally tough.
“It was a team effort,” Dixon said. “We came out strong and the whole time I was thinking that we’ve got to keep going and going. That’s what we did and when Cam went down, we just had to keep pushing. People stepped up — they had to make big shots and big plays and just kept playing hard.”
Gilman (5-5) and Loyola battled throughout the game and the tone was set in the first quarter. Jalen Marshall scored an early nine points for the Greyhounds, while Smith scored eight points for Loyola (5-5). The teams were tied at 12 at the end of the first quarter, but Loyola took a 29-22 lead at the half with Dixon scoring 11 points.
Smith was injured midway through the third quarter and he remained out for the rest of the game. That’s when his Dons took a 45-34 lead with several defensive stops.
Gilman inched closer in the fourth quarter. Christian Winborne scored on an acrobatic layup to cut Loyola’s lead to 49-41 with 5:25 left, but Loyola pushed back with a 3-pointer by Ryder Drew to take a 56-46 lead at 1:51. With 30 seconds remaining, Gilman’s Matthew Cooper knocked down a 3-pointer of his own to make it 60-55, but Dixon made his free throws to seal the win.
“When you throw a freshman in the fire like that, sometimes it’s a good thing to just see how they react,” Bartz said. “I think he buckled up right away and show that he was ready for the moment. You’ve got to be proud because guys played until the final buzzer and Loyola — Josh — is a good coach and he always has tricks up his sleeve. He’s awesome at what he does. They made free throws, played smart and hats off to them. They played a great game.”
LB (5-5): Dixon 18, Smith 12, Drew 10, Fischer 9, T. Hepting 4, C. Hepting 4, Galloway 4, Johnson 2,
G (5-5): Cooper 16, Marshall 15, D. Lane 10, Winborne 8, R. Lane 3, Pearce 3, Parker 3, Conyers 2
First Half: 29-22, Loyola