Loyola Blakefield basketball beats Gilman, 63-60, behind John Dixon’s 18 points

“I thought that we played with a lot of energy and intensity on the defensive end,” Davalli said. “We knew that they’ve got some guys that are athletic and can get to the hoop and we kept the ball in front of us for the most part. I think that we gave a very great effort, especially when Cam went down. He’s our best defender and I think one of the best defenders in the league. Our level of play didn’t go down at all. We continued to play well.”