Loyola Blakefield boys soccer gets late goal, earns 1-1 tie with Archbishop Curley

Archbishop Curley’s Philippe Oliveira (20) is unable to score against the Loyola defense, from left, Sammie Walker (27), Ryan Andrews (5) and Will Wnek (17), in front of goalkeeper Drew Mattingly. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

For chunks of Tuesday afternoon, host Archbishop Curley soccer had the better of Loyola Blakefield, and the Friars seemed poised to win after scoring the game’s first goal with 26 minutes left to play.

But on a day they were admittedly not in top form, the Dons showed resilience in finding an answer.

Junior captain Anthony Topolski scored from 20 yards, eight minutes after Casey Price gave the Friars the lead. The remaining scoring chances went for naught as No. 2 Loyola and No. 5 Curley settled on a 1-1 tie in a showdown between the top Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference teams.

Loyola remains unbeaten and in front with a 6-0-2 mark for 20 points, while second-place Curley (7-1-4 overall) goes to 3-1-4 in league play for 13 points.

Topolski was sent off after receiving a yellow card following a hard tackle. The Friars took advantage of a set piece in their attacking third when Price headed home a well-placed free kick from Carter Clark.

Topolski quickly returned to the field and made amends. After taking a short feed from Ryan Andrews just outside the penalty area, he quickly turned and let go of a shot that found the upper far corner to tie the game at 1 with 18:05 to play.

Good teams find a way to get a positive result even while not at its best and the Dons believe they were just that on the road Tuesday against a quality opponent on its own roll.

“Away here, it’s a hard place to play and they make it difficult. They play scrappy, but we found a way to claw our way back into the game,” Topolski said. “We were able to pull out a good effort to tie the game on the road and it’s a good way to stay unbeaten.”

Topolski’s good aim provided a much-needed momentum change for the Dons, who played on more even terms in the remaining time and created chances to pull out a win with Friars goalie Joe Yakim showing sure hands in the wet conditions.

The Friars had the best scoring chance in a first half stalemate when Malachi Manning’s strike from the right side clanked off the crossbar, then went straight down before coming out midway through the first 40 minutes.

Then the home team just missed on a corner kick when David Brunetti’s header in front was turned away by Dons goalie Drew Mattingly just moments before Price’s goal.

The Friars’ best chance to break the tie in the closing minutes came when Philippe Oliveira delivered a cross from the right side that was headed just wide by Tristan Brannock with 8:50 left.

After a disheartening 5-1 league-opening loss at McDonogh on Aug. 29, the Friars have found good form in going 6-0-4 — including a 3-0-4 mark in league play — to take hold of second place.

“Very pleased with the effort for most of the day. We played hard, we were clean enough on the ball when we needed it,” Curley coach Barry Stitz said. “We had some really good looks at the goal today and this effort shows us what our potential is and raises the expectations.”

Loyola first-year coach Mike Marchiano, whose Dons had won six straight after a season-opening tie against Archbishop Spalding, saw resolve from his group in earning the road tie Tuesday.

“It’s hard to be at a high level consistently and we’re far from perfect, but in the days where you’re not so good, to be able to get something out of the game is really important,” he said. “It’s all about efficiency and the boys found a way to respond after going down a goal. I don’t know if we deserved it, but credit to the boys for fighting and responding and finding a way.”

Both teams return to league play Thursday with home games set for 4 p.m. Loyola Blakefield hosts Archbishop Spalding, while Curley takes on McDonogh.

Goals: LB -- Topolski; AC -- Price

Assists: LB -- Andrews; AC -- Clark

Saves: LB -- Mattingly 5; AC Yakim 4

Half: 0-0