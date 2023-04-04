Dylan Bryan shakes off comebacker, pitches No. 4 Loyola Blakefield baseball to 2-0 win over No. 3 Calvert Hall

Loyola starter Dylan Bryan, shown here in the first inning, pitched a complete game 2-0 victory against Calvert Hall in MIAA A conference baseball game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Loyola Blakefield left-hander Dylan Bryan had to take cover before he was hit by a sharp line drive off the bat of Calvert Hall’s Kaden Barmer in the fifth inning Monday.

That ricochet proved to be the only hit the host Cardinals managed against Bryan, who spent the afternoon attacking the zone and keeping opposing hitters off-balance.

Bryan struck out nine batters with one walk in a complete game, leading the fourth-ranked Dons to a 2-0 victory over No. 3 Calvert Hall in a key Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference game.

“I wasn’t really thinking about a [no-hitter], I was just thinking about a good team win,” Bryan said. “I was thinking about that baseball that was coming at my head on the one hit.”

Bryan was rolling from the start and struck out the first four batters he faced. He was able to effectively throw his fastball and curveball but also kept the hitters guessing with his changeup.

“His whole arsenal was there,” Loyola catcher Jake Hauk said. “It’s awesome. It feels great.”

Loyola (4-1 overall, 3-1 MIAA A Conference) took a 1-0 lead in the second when Zach Stolze hit a one-out double and later scored on a passed ball.

The Dons took advantage of another Calvert Hall miscue to take a 2-0 lead in the third. This time, Trent Waire managed a one-out single, took third on a wild pitch then scored on another single by Hauk.

The win comes three days after a 12-1 loss to No. 2 John Carroll.

“We were playing really well and just laid an egg against John Carroll,” Dons coach Mike Kelly said. “We played pretty clean today. Anytime you can get a win here at Calvert Hall is a good win.”

Calvert Hall shortstop Travis Peitz can't make a diving stop off a hit by Loyola's Zach Stolze in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Cardinals (5-5, 1-2 MIAA A Conference) threatened in the fifth when Michael Copenspire led off with a walk and took second on a sacrifice bunt by Travis Peitz. Barmer’s hard comebacker loaded the bases, but Bryan got Brennan Kwiatkowski to line out to third base to end the threat.

Calvert Hall left-hander Patrick Genco took the hard-luck loss. He allowed two runs (both unearned) on eight hits with seven strikeouts and two walks before being removed in the seventh inning.

“When you only have one hit, it’s hard to beat anybody, " Cardinals coach Brooks Kerr said. “We gave up two unearned runs in a close game … just needed a little bit better defense. We have to get better at the plate.”

Loyola 011 000 0 — 2 8 2

Calvert Hall 000 000 0 — 0 1 2

L: Bryan and Hauk; C: Genco, Seifert (7) and Wolf.

2B: L — Stolze.