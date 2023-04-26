No. 4 Boys’ Latin lacrosse hands No. 1 Loyola Blakefield its first MIAA A Conference loss, 12-5

In the past couple of weeks, Boys’ Latin lacrosse has been consistently stacking quality practices and wins as the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference regular season heads into the home stretch.

On Tuesday, the trend continued in a much grander fashion.

Against a No. 1 Loyola Blakefield team visiting with a perfect league mark, the No. 4 Lakers simply had more pep in their step. On attack, on faceoffs and on defense, Boys’ Latin was significantly better from start to finish in claiming a 12-5 win over the Dons.

With two weeks left in the regular season, the top of the MIAA standings is crowded: Loyola Blakefield (9-4) and No. 2 McDonogh (12-1) are 6-1, with Boys’ Latin (9-3) now 5-1.

The Lakers’ win Tuesday wasn’t as close as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead and had answers at every turn. Matt Higgins (three goals, one assist) and Jackson Walsh (three goals) led the attack, Parker Hoffman dominated on faceoffs and goalie Dylan Cadigan made nine saves.

“Great game,” Walsh said. “We’re always hoping for a complete game and I think we showed that today all four quarters. It was a great team win against a very good Loyola team.”

Boys’ Latin's Matthew Higgins celebrates his third-quarter goal against Loyola Blakefield on Tuesday. (Lloyd Fox)

The Lakers’ sturdy four quarters each had a shining play.

With the home team already up two goals, senior captain Jacob Pacheco made a spirited run with the ball before scoring to make it 3-0 with 5:28 left. With 13 seconds left in the second quarter, Walsh shrugged off a defender and bounced home a goal for a 7-3 halftime advantage.

The Lakers led 8-3 early in the third quarter when, down a man, Cadigan made a point-blank save on Jake Doran’s shot in front of the net. In the fourth, the defense led by Kyle Foster killed two one-minute man-down penalties.

Boys’ Latin coach Brian Farrell said the performance was what his team strives for.

“I thought our defense played really well and together and executed our game plan,” he said. “We won some battles at the ‘X’ and it’s nice to have the ball and I thought we were patient on offense and took what they gave us.”

Walsh talked about the attack playing selflessly, and the stats proved his point. In addition to the work from Walsh and Higgins, Connor Sydnor (two goals) and Spencer Ford (one goal, one assist) also had their moments.

Farrell said it all started at Monday’s practice.

Loyola Blakefield's Liam Powell tries to slow down Boys' Latin's Matthew Higgins in the third quarter Tuesday. (Lloyd Fox)

“We have a big roster, so having guys buy into being great practice players took us some time,” he said. “I think some guys are really starting to believe in what they do and how much effort and time they’ve put in and the willingness to do that work is a huge piece of what we’re trying to do. So the guys buying in and just playing well and playing together is a good recipe.”

The Dons got a one-goal, three-assist performance from Matt Burnam and six saves from goalie Bennett Wright. Coach Gene Ubriaco was direct with his assessment of Tuesday’s game, crediting Boys’ Latin: “Honestly, I think the hungrier dog ran a little faster today.”

But all told, he didn’t expect his Dons to run the table. They remain in prime position to earn one of the top two spots and earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.

“Things have been pretty good over on Chestnut Avenue,” he said. “I think sometimes you don’t have to pay a price to learn a lesson, but today they beat us literally in every facet of the game — coaching, on the field, facing off, everything.”

Boys’ Latin travels to Calvert Hall on Friday with game time set for 4 p.m. Loyola Blakefield hosts Archbishop Spalding at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Goals: LB — Rush, Burnam, M. Cook, B. Cook; BL — Walsh 3, Pacheco, Insley, Ford, White, Higgins 2, Sydnor 2 Assists: LB — Burnam 3; BL — Ford, Kenney, Higgins, Saves: LB — Wright 6; BL -- Cadigan 9 Half: BL, 7-3