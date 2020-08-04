All-America lacrosse games switch to regional format, begin Thursday in Lutherville; seniors honored

To comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines and travel restrictions, Corrigan Sports Enterprises announced Tuesday that the annual Under Armour All-America high school boys and girls lacrosse games have shifted to a regional format for underclassmen.
The traditional Under Armour Senior All-America Games, which would have featured players from the 2020 graduation class, were canceled because of COVID-19, but All-America selections were made by Corrigan Sports, in conjunction with Inside Lacrosse, to honor the country’s top players from the class.
Meanwhile, Baltimore-area underclass teams will compete in the South tournament starting Thursday at Meadowood Regional Park in Lutherville. The remaining region tournaments — North, East and West — will take place later in August at sites in Indiana, Pennsylvania, New York and New England. The date and location for the All-American championship weekend in the fall have yet to be determined.
“This has proven to be a unique year that demanded a creative solution to provide the nation’s most talented high school players with an opportunity to compete. We feel these adjustments help provide a safe environment for the players to test their skills against the best in their region on a big stage. The revised format hopefully offers the potential to compete in additional games during the fall recruiting period as well,” said Lee Corrigan, president of Corrigan Sports.
Baltimore-area underclass boys and girls teams from the Highlight (graduating classes of 2021 & 2022) and Command (2023 & 2024) divisions will compete in the new format with the winners of each region advancing to the championship.
The Baltimore-area teams in each of the four respective divisions will take part in a three-team round robin tournament, competing against teams from Washington and a South team including players from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
The girls divisions open play Thursday (games from 9 a.m. to 4:30) and Friday (11 a.m. with title games at 2 p.m.). The boys divisions take center stage Saturday (games from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. with title games at 2 p.m.).
Here’s a look at the 2020 Under Armour Senior All-America selections:
Boys
SOUTH
Attack
Brendan Grimes, Boys’ Latin, Johns Hopkins
T.J. Haley, St. John’s (D.C.), Georgetown
Daniel Kelly, Calvert Hall, Maryland
Sam King, Gilman, Harvard
Eric Malever, Woodward Academy (Ga.), Maryland
Patrick McIntosh, Salisbury (Conn.), Virginia
Midfield
Gabe Goforth, Bishop Shanahan (Pa.), Maryland
Cole Herbert, Calvert Hall, North Carolina
Dylan Hess, Ponte Vedra (Fla.), Georgetown
Jack Koras, Loyola Blakefield, Maryland
Charlie O’Connor, Paul VI (Va.), Duke
Carter Parlette, Ponte Vedra (Fla.), Notre Dame
Dane Swanson, McDonogh, Navy
Marquez White, Poway (Calif.), Princeton
Defense/long-stick midfield
Jackson Bonitz, McDonogh, Navy
James Chastain, Avon Grove (Pa.), Air Force
Scott Smith, Conestoga (Pa.), Johns Hopkins
Jack Stuzin, Gilman, Yale
Will Tominovich, St. Mary’s, Georgetown
Ben Wayer, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.), Virginia
Goalie
George Alvarez, St. John’s (D.C.), Harvard
Michael Gianforcaro, Culver (Ind.), Princeton
NORTH
Attack
Xavier Arline, Shoreham Wading River (N.Y.), Navy
Michael Boehm, St. Ignatius (Ohio), Michigan
Owen Hiltz, Culver (Ind.), Syracuse
C.J. Kirst, Delbarton (N.J.), Cornell
Casey McDermott, Brighton (N.Y.), Johns Hopkins
Brennan O’Neill, St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), Duke
Midfield
Sean Cameron, Bishop Guertin (N.H.), Princeton
Andrew Dalton, St. Michael’s (Ont.), Cornell
Aidan Danenza, St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), Duke
Connell Kumar, Seton Hall Prep (N.J.), Virginia
Chris Lyons, Shawnee (N.J.), Yale
Colin Reilly, Avon Old Farms (Conn.), North Carolina
Kyle Stephenson, Seton Hall Prep (N.J.), Michigan
Faceoff
James Ball, Chaminade (N.Y.), Yale
Jake Naso, St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), Duke
Defense/long-stick midfield
Seamus Foley, Benilde-St. Margaret (Minn.), Georgetown
Cole Krauss, Delbarton (N.J.), Duke
Jack Follows, Hill Academy (Ont.), Cornell
Nicholas LiCalzi, South Side (N.Y.), Navy
Caleb Newman, Deerfield (Mass.), Cornell
Goalie
Gabe Craven, Hun School (N.J.), Navy
Collin Krieg, Ward Melville (N.Y.), North Carolina
Girls
SOUTH
Attack
Campbell Case, St. Margaret’s (Calif.), Johns Hopkins
Reilly Casey, Bishop Ireton (Va.), North Carolina
Katie DeSimone, St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), Duke
Maggi Hall, Bel Air, Florida
Caitlyn Wurzburger, American Heritage-Delray (Fla.), North Carolina
Midfield
Kayla Abernathy, McDonogh, Penn State
Maggie Bostain, Collegiate (Va.), Virginia
Eloise Clevenger, Marriotts Ridge, Maryland
Gretchen Gilmore, Glen Ridge (N.J.), Penn State
Kristin O’Neill, Archbishop Spalding, Penn State
Natalie Pansini, Agnes Irwin (Pa.), Princeton
Keelin Schlageter, Oak Knoll (N.J.), Notre Dame
Shannon Smith, Roland Park, North Carolina
Kathryn Toohey, Garnet Valley (Pa.), Penn State
Devon Whitaker, Episcopal Academy (Pa.), Virginia
Aubrey Williams, Bishop Ireton (Va.), Virginia
Alanna Wray, Liberty, Loyola Maryland
Sophia Wrisk, Catonsville, Maryland
Defense
Aine Maseker, Oak Knoll (N.J.), Notre Dame
Kennedy Williamson, Glenelg Country, Maryland
Goalie
Regan Alexander, Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), Ohio State
Chloe Provenzano, American Heritage-Delray (Fla.), Harvard
NORTH
Attack
Mackenzie Hoeg, Mattituck (N.Y.), Virginia
Leah Holmes, Hackley (N.Y.), Northwestern
Ashley Humphrey, Darien (Conn.), Stanford
Sarah Jaques, Darien (Conn.), Stanford
Morgan Schwab, Fairport (N.Y.), Virginia
Midfield
Annabelle Burke, Loyola Academy (Ill.), Michigan
Alexa Gentile, Northport (N.Y.), North Carolina
Ailish Kelly, Bayport-Blue Point (N.Y.), Stanford
Jennifer Markey, Mt. Sinai (N.Y.), Syracuse
Ellie Masera, Eastport-South Manor (N.Y.), Stony Brook
Danielle Pavinelli, Northport (N.Y.), Florida
Andrea Reynolds, Holderness School (N.H.), Boston College
Gina-Marie Ricciotti, Bridgewater-Raynham (Mass.), Harvard
Kristen Shanahan, Sachem East (N.Y.), Notre Dame
Isabelle Smith, Westhampton Beach (N.Y.), Boston College
Sophie Student, St. Mark’s (Mass.), Virginia Tech
Fallon Vaughn, Concord-Carlisle (Mass.), Yale
Defense
Katie Goodale, Riverhead (N.Y.), Syracuse
Annabelle Hasselbeck, Rivers School (Mass.), Boston College
Amelia Sheehan, Sacred Heart Greenwich (Conn.), North Carolina
Goalie
Olivia Geoghan, McDonogh, Stanford
Latest High School sports
Julia Hammerschlag, McDonogh, Florida