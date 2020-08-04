xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

All-America lacrosse games switch to regional format, begin Thursday in Lutherville; seniors honored

Glenn Graham
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 04, 2020 1:58 PM

To comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines and travel restrictions, Corrigan Sports Enterprises announced Tuesday that the annual Under Armour All-America high school boys and girls lacrosse games have shifted to a regional format for underclassmen.

The traditional Under Armour Senior All-America Games, which would have featured players from the 2020 graduation class, were canceled because of COVID-19, but All-America selections were made by Corrigan Sports, in conjunction with Inside Lacrosse, to honor the country’s top players from the class.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Baltimore-area underclass teams will compete in the South tournament starting Thursday at Meadowood Regional Park in Lutherville. The remaining region tournaments — North, East and West — will take place later in August at sites in Indiana, Pennsylvania, New York and New England. The date and location for the All-American championship weekend in the fall have yet to be determined.

“This has proven to be a unique year that demanded a creative solution to provide the nation’s most talented high school players with an opportunity to compete. We feel these adjustments help provide a safe environment for the players to test their skills against the best in their region on a big stage. The revised format hopefully offers the potential to compete in additional games during the fall recruiting period as well,” said Lee Corrigan, president of Corrigan Sports.
Advertisement

Baltimore-area underclass boys and girls teams from the Highlight (graduating classes of 2021 & 2022) and Command (2023 & 2024) divisions will compete in the new format with the winners of each region advancing to the championship.

[More from sports] Orioles-Marlins series at Camden Yards might be delayed because of COVID-19 testing wait

The Baltimore-area teams in each of the four respective divisions will take part in a three-team round robin tournament, competing against teams from Washington and a South team including players from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The girls divisions open play Thursday (games from 9 a.m. to 4:30) and Friday (11 a.m. with title games at 2 p.m.). The boys divisions take center stage Saturday (games from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. with title games at 2 p.m.).

Here’s a look at the 2020 Under Armour Senior All-America selections:

Boys

SOUTH

Attack

[More from sports] ‘Our guys are going to be spitting fire’: Ravens’ virtual workouts keep team on schedule in training camp

Brendan Grimes, Boys’ Latin, Johns Hopkins

T.J. Haley, St. John’s (D.C.), Georgetown

Daniel Kelly, Calvert Hall, Maryland

Sam King, Gilman, Harvard

Eric Malever, Woodward Academy (Ga.), Maryland

[More from sports] Harford resident Stephanie Jones headed to Poland to play professional basketball

Patrick McIntosh, Salisbury (Conn.), Virginia

Advertisement

Midfield

Gabe Goforth, Bishop Shanahan (Pa.), Maryland

Cole Herbert, Calvert Hall, North Carolina

Dylan Hess, Ponte Vedra (Fla.), Georgetown

[More from sports] Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Tuesday’s game vs. Marlins

Jack Koras, Loyola Blakefield, Maryland

Charlie O’Connor, Paul VI (Va.), Duke

Carter Parlette, Ponte Vedra (Fla.), Notre Dame

Dane Swanson, McDonogh, Navy

Marquez White, Poway (Calif.), Princeton

[More from sports] Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Tuesday’s game vs. Marlins

Defense/long-stick midfield

Jackson Bonitz, McDonogh, Navy

James Chastain, Avon Grove (Pa.), Air Force

Scott Smith, Conestoga (Pa.), Johns Hopkins

Jack Stuzin, Gilman, Yale

Will Tominovich, St. Mary’s, Georgetown

Ben Wayer, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.), Virginia

Goalie

George Alvarez, St. John’s (D.C.), Harvard

Michael Gianforcaro, Culver (Ind.), Princeton

NORTH

Attack

Xavier Arline, Shoreham Wading River (N.Y.), Navy

Michael Boehm, St. Ignatius (Ohio), Michigan

Owen Hiltz, Culver (Ind.), Syracuse

C.J. Kirst, Delbarton (N.J.), Cornell

Casey McDermott, Brighton (N.Y.), Johns Hopkins

Brennan O’Neill, St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), Duke

Midfield

Sean Cameron, Bishop Guertin (N.H.), Princeton

Andrew Dalton, St. Michael’s (Ont.), Cornell

Aidan Danenza, St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), Duke

Connell Kumar, Seton Hall Prep (N.J.), Virginia

Chris Lyons, Shawnee (N.J.), Yale

Colin Reilly, Avon Old Farms (Conn.), North Carolina

Kyle Stephenson, Seton Hall Prep (N.J.), Michigan

Faceoff

James Ball, Chaminade (N.Y.), Yale

Jake Naso, St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), Duke

Defense/long-stick midfield

Seamus Foley, Benilde-St. Margaret (Minn.), Georgetown

Cole Krauss, Delbarton (N.J.), Duke

Jack Follows, Hill Academy (Ont.), Cornell

Nicholas LiCalzi, South Side (N.Y.), Navy

Caleb Newman, Deerfield (Mass.), Cornell

Goalie

Gabe Craven, Hun School (N.J.), Navy

Collin Krieg, Ward Melville (N.Y.), North Carolina

Girls

SOUTH

Attack

Campbell Case, St. Margaret’s (Calif.), Johns Hopkins

Reilly Casey, Bishop Ireton (Va.), North Carolina

Katie DeSimone, St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), Duke

Maggi Hall, Bel Air, Florida

Caitlyn Wurzburger, American Heritage-Delray (Fla.), North Carolina

Midfield

Kayla Abernathy, McDonogh, Penn State

Maggie Bostain, Collegiate (Va.), Virginia

Eloise Clevenger, Marriotts Ridge, Maryland

Gretchen Gilmore, Glen Ridge (N.J.), Penn State

Kristin O’Neill, Archbishop Spalding, Penn State

Natalie Pansini, Agnes Irwin (Pa.), Princeton

Keelin Schlageter, Oak Knoll (N.J.), Notre Dame

Shannon Smith, Roland Park, North Carolina

Kathryn Toohey, Garnet Valley (Pa.), Penn State

Devon Whitaker, Episcopal Academy (Pa.), Virginia

Aubrey Williams, Bishop Ireton (Va.), Virginia

Alanna Wray, Liberty, Loyola Maryland

Sophia Wrisk, Catonsville, Maryland

Defense

Aine Maseker, Oak Knoll (N.J.), Notre Dame

Kennedy Williamson, Glenelg Country, Maryland

Goalie

Regan Alexander, Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), Ohio State

Chloe Provenzano, American Heritage-Delray (Fla.), Harvard

NORTH

Attack

Mackenzie Hoeg, Mattituck (N.Y.), Virginia

Leah Holmes, Hackley (N.Y.), Northwestern

Ashley Humphrey, Darien (Conn.), Stanford

Sarah Jaques, Darien (Conn.), Stanford

Morgan Schwab, Fairport (N.Y.), Virginia

Midfield

Annabelle Burke, Loyola Academy (Ill.), Michigan

Alexa Gentile, Northport (N.Y.), North Carolina

Ailish Kelly, Bayport-Blue Point (N.Y.), Stanford

Jennifer Markey, Mt. Sinai (N.Y.), Syracuse

Ellie Masera, Eastport-South Manor (N.Y.), Stony Brook

Danielle Pavinelli, Northport (N.Y.), Florida

Andrea Reynolds, Holderness School (N.H.), Boston College

Gina-Marie Ricciotti, Bridgewater-Raynham (Mass.), Harvard

Kristen Shanahan, Sachem East (N.Y.), Notre Dame

Isabelle Smith, Westhampton Beach (N.Y.), Boston College

Sophie Student, St. Mark’s (Mass.), Virginia Tech

Fallon Vaughn, Concord-Carlisle (Mass.), Yale

Defense

Katie Goodale, Riverhead (N.Y.), Syracuse

Annabelle Hasselbeck, Rivers School (Mass.), Boston College

Amelia Sheehan, Sacred Heart Greenwich (Conn.), North Carolina

Goalie

Olivia Geoghan, McDonogh, Stanford

Latest High School sports

Julia Hammerschlag, McDonogh, Florida

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement