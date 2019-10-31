Samantha and Tori Lassahn aren’t your ordinary twins.
The senior duo has spent the majority of their time at Concordia Prep starring as three-sport athletes — playing soccer in the fall, basketball in the winter and lacrosse in the spring. This year, however, they decided to up the ante and add a fourth sport to their resumes.
In between soccer games and practice, the twins have been making time to split duties kicking extra points for the football team.
Head football coach Josh Ward, who has taught the Lassahn twins in freshman history and now sociology, saw the potential for crossover success and the two have confirmed that notion after an initial adjustment period.
“I heard that it wasn’t much different than kicking a soccer ball and coach Ward asked us if we wanted to come out and try it to see if it was something we were interested in,” said Tori Lassahn. “We went out and the first time wasn’t the best, but we knew we needed [to put in] the work.
“If we put our heart into it and tried it, [we felt like] that would help us out and give us something to get better at and push ourselves to try something new.”
Ward was impressed with the leg strength of both girls right away and sent the two to work with kicking coach Andre Smalls. The sisters would eventually find themselves working with a member of the Baltimore Ravens Ring of Honor.
“We had Matt Stover come speak to the team like a month ago and he stayed after and worked with them kicking the ball,” Ward said. “Sam and Tori are just naturals — their stride, following through and just driving the ball. It’s been exciting and I wish I would’ve found them two years ago when I first started.”
The two usually practice kicking footballs two-to-three times a week, while still attending soccer practice every day that there isn’t a game. The two have to adjust the way that they kick for each sport mid-week or even mid-day.
“It’s weird,” Tori Lassahn said. “You have to kick a soccer ball a little bit different than a football. So, we’d have a soccer game during the week and then a football game on Friday.
“You’d have to adjust your footing and it’s huge guys running at you in pads, while in soccer your playing against girls. It’s not as physical — it’s a completely different dynamic when you step out onto the field.”
Playing football with each other is a dream come true for both sisters and it is now part of the growing list of bonding activities that they have. The two have made sure to pick one another up through the grind of the football season, including the makes and the misses.
“It’s awesome because you have your best friend with you all of the time,” Samantha Lassahn said. “Since we are twins, we go through everything together and it’s cool to do things by yourself sometimes. But with trying something new, it’s cool to know that you have somebody that has your back the whole time. It’s really special for the two of us.”
The two have committed to Shepherd University to play lacrosse — Tori plays midfield and defense, while Samantha stars in the midfield and on attack. The two also are guards in basketball during the winter.
“Honestly, lacrosse is our favorite and we love the game,” Samantha Lassahn said. "I would really like to continue everything that I play, honestly. If I had to pick one, though, [lacrosse] would be the one that I would most definitely pursue as long as I can.”