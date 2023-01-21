Lake Clifton boys basketball falls to Oxon Hill, 64-57, at the BCPS Basketball Academy

Jazae Jones, Lake Clifton/Reach, moves the ball as he is pressured by Adil Bentham, Oxon Hill, in the second period of their game during the annual Basketball Academy at Dunbar High School. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Lake Clifton boys basketball ran into its mirror image at the 25th annual Baltimore City Public Schools Basketball Academy, only Oxon Hill was a bit sharper Saturday.

An efficient second quarter provided a cushion for the Clippers from Prince George’s County, who had an answer for every second-half push from the No. 6 Lakers in closing out a 64-57 win at Dunbar High School.

Advertisement

Fine shooting — led by a 23-point performance from guard Isaiah Payne — combined with sturdy defense and a slow pace protected the advantage to carry Oxon Hill (13-2) to the tough win over the defending Baltimore City league champions.

High school sports roundup (Jan. 20) https://t.co/OvQHuMqKMz — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) January 21, 2023

Lake Clifton coach Herman “Tree” Harried gave props to the Clippers and said the loss will serve as a valuable tool as the Lakers (11-3) ready themselves for the latter part of the season.

Advertisement

“We didn’t play bad today. We played hard, we played solid, we didn’t turn the ball over,” he said. “They just made a lot of tough shots and that was the difference in the game. That’s all.”

Oxon Hill enjoyed a 24-point second quarter to turn an 18-13 deficit into a 37-30 lead, capped by Payne’s second 3-pointer of the quarter at the halftime buzzer.

From there, the Clippers — methodical at both ends — simply stayed in front.

Lake Clifton's Quinton Monroe goes up over Oxon Hill's William Johns as Chris Henderson makes contact during a game Saturday at the annual Basketball Academy at Dunbar High School. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Past the midway point of the third quarter, the Lakers got a strong follow basket from senior forward Kristopher Mitchell that was followed by a bucket in the paint from Quinton Monroe (team-high 21 points) to cut the lead to 44-37 with 2:46 left.

But the Clippers responded with patient possessions as Demarri Curry and Payne scored to push the lead back to double digits. Then, they opened the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run, with two free throws by Tareik Jackson providing a 58-41 advantage with 4:38 left that proved too much for the Lakers to overcome.

Monroe said the Clippers’ different looks on defense and how they slowed the game in protecting the lead made for the tough outing.

“This is not our last game,” said Monroe, who was named his team’s Most Valuable Player for the game. “I feel like we’re getting better and better, listening to the coach and understanding what he wants to do, so we got everything planned out very good.”

Harried left the game equally optimistic.

Advertisement

“We needed this, we needed this real bad,” he said. “This may be a loss, but I think if we can continue to do the good things we did today — even better — we’ll make a run at things.”

Lake Clifton returns to league play Tuesday when it hosts Carver Vo-Tech at 5:15 p.m.

OH -- Payne 23, Henderson 9, Jackson 6, Cuyler 4, Love 11, D. Dorsey 11. Totals: 21 14-22 64

LC -- Mitchell 17, Dorsey 3, Monroe 21, Askins 7, Jones 9. Totals: 19 17-25 57

Half: OH, 37-30

Other scores

Edmondson 67, Woodlawn 57: Sophomore point guard Darnell Dantzler Jr. finished with 21 points, nine assists and four steals to lead the Red Storm (11-4) past Woodlawn in Friday’s opening game.

Advertisement

Dunbar 67, Randallstown 49: The Poets (12-2) got a 21-point, seven-rebound, three-assist performance from senior guard Otis Toney and Gary Suite added 17 points in the comfortable win over the Rams on Friday.