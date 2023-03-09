No. 6 Lake Clifton boys basketball edges CMIT North, 65-58, in 1A semifinal, setting up Baltimore City showdown

ROCKVILLE — The rematch is on, and an All-Baltimore City state championship game is set for Saturday.

Defending Class 1A state champion Lake Clifton made sure of it Wednesday, as clutch plays in the final five minutes and a 23-point performance from All-Metro forward Quinton Monroe lifted the Lakers to a 65-58 win against CMIT North at Richard Montgomery High School.

Rival Edmondson did its part in the earlier semifinal, coasting to a 67-51 win over Fort Hill.

No. 6 Lake Clifton and No. 8 Edmondson will square off in a rematch of last year’s championship game, which the Lakers won, 60-46, at 1 p.m. at University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center. Lake Clifton will be seeking its eighth state crown — and fourth straight overall.

Lake Clifton boys basketball coach Herman “Tree” Harried speaks with his team during a timeout in Wednesday's Class 1A state semifinal against CMIT North at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville. (Glenn Graham//Glenn Graham/Baltimore Sun)

For the Lakers, getting to the season’s final day took character.

They led by nine points in the third quarter on Wednesday and then 46-40 in the opening minute of the fourth, but the Golden Tigers from Laurel, making their first state semifinal appearance, weren’t fazed.

With Monroe on the bench with foul trouble, they went on an 8-0 run as Devin Thomas started and closed the spurt with 3-pointers to give them a 48-46 lead with 5:14 to play.

The Lakers called timeout, reinserted Monroe in the game, and believed they would make the necessary plays to advance.

“We’ve been through adversity before, situations like that before,” Lake Clifton coach Herman “Tree” Harried said. “That’s the benefit of having the kind of season we’ve had, to get ready for situations like this, and they responded.”

The Lakers got consecutive baskets from Zammari Dorsey (17 points) to take back a 50-48 lead, and then Monroe buried a 3-pointer from the left corner to make it 53-50. A follow from Kristopher Mitchell, who had a dominating performance on the boards, came with 1:52 remaining, and Jazae Jones (19 points) drove the baseline to extend the lead at 57-50 with 1:24 left.

The defending state champions closed out the game by making eight of 10 free throws.

In addition to Darnell Dantlzer’s game-high 19 points, the Red Storm got strong inside play from 6-foot-7 Marcus Johnson (18 points) and 6-10 Chase Foster (eight points) and shut down Fort Hill's outside shooting. https://t.co/4svse2w5PH — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) March 9, 2023

“Stay calm and trust your teammates. I trust Quinton, trust Kristopher — trust my whole team,” said Dorsey.

During the regular season, Lake Clifton came from behind to edge Edmondson, 50-46, on Dec. 16. Mitchell and Dorsey each scored 14 points in the win.

In last year’s title game victory, Monroe was the hero for the Lakers with a game-high 22 points.

“[It’s going to take] the same thing that we did to beat them the first time. Same energy that we just had now has to carry over to [Saturday],” he said.

Harried knows Edmondson is going to come ready but remains confident his team will be ready for the challenge.

“They’ve got a good team that’s gotten better over the season, and we’re going to come and do what we do as well,” he said.

CMIT — Devonish 20, Thomas 25, Jackson 4, Mobaiden 5, Enadeghe 2, Austin 2. Totals: 18 12-15 58

LC — Mitchell 6, Dorsey 17, Monroe 23, Jones 19. Totals: 22 16-23 65

Half: 34-28, LC