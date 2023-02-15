No. 3 City boys basketball clinches Baltimore City title game berth with 64-47 win over defending champ No. 5 Lake Clifton

In front of a packed home crowd Tuesday, with the winner earning a berth in next week’s Baltimore City championship game, City boys basketball came out skittish against defending league champion Lake Clifton.

The rough spell didn’t last long.

Soon after, the undefeated No. 3 Knights found their stride on offense and matched the No. 5 Lakers’ intensity in rolling to a 64-47 win to claim Baltimore City’s Division B crown.

City, which finishes a perfect 21-0 in the regular season, including a 7-0 division mark, will meet Division A winner and No. 8 Edmondson next Tuesday to decide the league championship. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Morgan State.

After getting their first points nearly three minutes into the game, the Knights scored on five straight possessions to take a 17-8 lead in the final minute of the first quarter. Danny Parsons scored a game-high 24 points and Camerin Horton added 17 as the home team kept a safe distance in a complete team victory.

“We knew it was going to be a real, real gutsy game — they’re a tough opponent and we just wanted to come out and play hard from the start to the finish,” Horton said. “We know if we play hard and do what we got to do and follow the principles of the game, we’ll come out victorious.”

City's Camerin Horton splits the defense of Lake Clifton's Zammari Dorsey, left, and Jazae Jones for a shot in the second quarter of Tuesday night's game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

City trailed 4-0 when Parsons hit a 3-pointer with 5:10 to play in the first quarter. It would be the start of a fine shooting performance from him and the Knights.

Later in the quarter, Kyree Smith and Trent Egbiremolen each hit 3s and Parsons added a steal and layup as the home team dominated at both ends.

With the lead down to 20-14 early in the second quarter, another City run was highlighted by back-to-back three-point plays from Horton and Smith to provide a 28-14 lead.

The Lakers, who got a 22-point effort from Kristopher Mitchell, leaned on their tough defense to try to climb back. But the Knights weren’t having it.

Leading 37-28 with 5:11 to play in the third quarter, the home team — consistently making the extra pass to find open shots — went on an 8-0 run with 3s from Parsons and Horton to push the lead to 45-28.

“City played well,” Lake Clifton coach Herman “Tree” Harried said. “They made shots, they defended and we didn’t have a very good offensive day. Some of our guys that normally make shots didn’t make shots today.”

City's Trent Egbiremolen, left, scrambles for a loose ball against Lake Clifton's Zammari Dorsey, right, in the second quarter of Tuesday night's game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Last year, Lake Clifton edged City, 57-55, for the division title before defeating Edmondson for the city crown. The Knights were determined to have a different outcome this time.

The win gives City’s fifth-year coach Omarr Smith his first over Lake Clifton. The manner in which it came — a complete effort — made it that much more rewarding.

“We talked about playing hard for 32 minutes. Not 28, not 29, not 30 — it’s got to be for 32 minutes,” he said. “It’s not an easy thing to do, but my guys were up for the task. We talked about how bad we wanted it and they showed how bad they wanted it.”

The City grad noted how special it was for him on a personal level.

“It’s on my bucket list — I can’t lie. Coach Tree is a legend,” he said. “I have so much respect for him and have always looked up to him. So to get my first win [in this series] against him is special.”

Parsons, a Mount Carmel transfer who has stood out in recent weeks, was pleased to make a major contribution in such a big game.

“I know my team needs me a lot ... I got to step up and play hard,” he said. “[It’s] one of the best feelings, knowing that we won.”

The Lakers (15-4, 6-1 in B division play) close out the regular season against Green Street Academy on Thursday and then look to defend their Class 1A state championship in a bid to bring home the program’s eighth crown.

LC — Mitchell 22, Dorsey 11, Monroe 2, Askins 4, Miles 2. Totals: 21 6-10 47

C — C. Horton 17, Egbiremolen 9, Smith 8, Johnson 6, Parsons 24. Totals: 23 11-14 64