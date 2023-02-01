Lake Clifton boys basketball coach Herman ‘Tree’ Harried claims 500th career victory

Lake Clifton boys basketball coach Herman "Tree" Harried won his 500th career game Tuesday in the Lakers' win over National Academy Foundation. (Courtesy photo)

Lake Clifton boys basketball claimed a 83-17 home win over National Academy Foundation on Tuesday that proved more special than others, this one giving longtime coach Herman “Tree” Harried his 500th career victory.

In his 25 years at the helm, Harried has a 500-136 mark with six state and five Baltimore City championships. The No. 5 Lakers (14-3) are three-time defending Class 1A champs and claimed last year’s Baltimore City crown.

Harried, a Dunbar grad who went on to play at Syracuse and professionally overseas, is Maryland’s only public school coach to win state titles in each of the four classifications.

“It just shows how long I’ve been around because you got to be around awhile to win that many games,” Harried said. “The love for the kids and the passion for the kids ... you just try to help them understand why you’re asking and demanding things of them. It’s a blessing for me to do that kind of work.”

In Tuesday’s milestone win, the Lakers were led by Kristopher Mitchell with 29 points.

“[Coach Harried] definitely deserves this because he’s a great coach and I’m glad to have the opportunity to coach under him,” said longtime assistant coach Kevin McDuffie.

Lake Clifton returns to the court Friday, hosting rival Dunbar at 5:15 p.m.