No. 7 Lake Clifton boys basketball roll past Cambridge-South Dorchester, 59-29, into Class 1A state finals

Lake Clifton boys basketball is headed back to the state finals on the strength of a lopsided 59-29 victory Tuesday evening over Cambridge-South Dorchester in Class 1A state semifinal played at Henry A. Wise High School un Upper Marlboro.
The No. 7 Lakers were fueled to the 30-point win by a defensive tweak that gave the Vikings all kinds of trouble, resulting in the Lakers scoring many easy points.
“Cambridge came out with the effort to fight and we just withstood it,” Lakers coach Herman ‘Tree’ Harried said. “Our defense made a change, slowing their offensive execution up. We switched our defense up, just complicated it a little bit and it helped us create some turnovers that got us going offensively.”
Lake Clifton will play for the 1A state championship Friday at 6 p.m. at the University of Maryland Xfinity Center against the winner of Patterson Mill and Edmonson.
The Lakers led 11-9 after one quarter and 15-9 moments into the second. Dario Belizaire’s 3-point basket pulled Cambridge back to within three, 15-12, but that’s the only points the Vikings scored in the quarter.
The Lakers and an aggressive 2-3 zone defense forced multiple turnovers. The result was 20 straight points and a 35-12 halftime lead.
“Today, we met a team that was just tough, and they were real tough,” Vikings coach Marty Bailey said. “We couldn’t put the ball in the basket, attribute a lot of it to their defense.”
Myles McDuffie (15 points) and Quinton Monroe did most of the damage, scoring 10 points apiece in the quarter.
“Defense came first, coach told me that if I play hard on defense, my offense will come,” Monroe said. “So, I just did everything right on defense and then let the offense flow as result of our defense.”
The defense continued to create issues for the Vikings in the second half. Belizaire and Anthony Hughes each made a 3-pointer, but Monroe was better for the Lakers. Monroe scored nine points in the quarter, en route to a 28-point night.
The 15-6 third quarter advantage pushed the Lakers lead to 32, 50-18, through three quarters.
Belizaire scored a 3-pointer in each quarter and led the Vikings with 12 points. “They made it very difficult to box them out, we didn’t really do a great job with that,” Belizaire said. “We didn’t do a great job of getting passes through.”