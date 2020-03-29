St. Paul’s wide receiver Kylen Austin “leads by example and by his play”

Kylen Austin has been a bright spot on the field for St. Paul’s as a receiver. His ability to slice and dice defenders is a given for his team’s offensive plans.
Austin played eight games in his junior campaign, totaling 33 catches for 563 yards, nine receiving touchdowns, 1,231 all-purpose yards and one punt return for a touchdown. He was also named to the Baltimore Touchdown Club Super 22 team.
The St. Paul’s standout has been a terror for opposing defenses, but a joy to have as a teammate.
“Kylen is great. He is very quick and gets open very easily,” said St. Paul’s quarterback Scott Smith III. “The only hard part is teams key in on him and double team him. As a teammate, he leads by example and by his play. Playing with him is fun because he’s a guy I can always count on as a playmaker. I am very happy for him and I am glad to be a part of his journey.”
His leadership by example is one of the key ingredients in his game. Never settling for less, the Park Heights native wants to be the best receiver that he can be and be a leader within his community. This ultimately became the reason why he chose St. Paul’s as his high school.
“I grew up around Pimlico race track, over west in Baltimore,” said Austin. “What success means to me is that you put your all in to in and never slip. You always have to maintain your grind because people want you to slip no matter what. I chose St. Paul’s because it will lead me to more opportunities and open many more doors for me in the future.”
The 6-2, 170-pound Austin is ranked as a 3-star prospect and the 27th-ranked player of the 2021 class in Maryland according to 247Sports. He’s garnered offers from Virginia Tech, Columbia, Dartmouth, East Carolina, Fordham, Georgetown, Harvard, Kent State, Liberty, UMass, Monmouth, Morgan State, Princeton, Virginia, William & Mary and Yale.
Many players could get overwhelmed by the offers and let it go to their heads. Austin doesn’t want to be one of them, as he has plans to improve on his breakout season at St. Paul’s.
“It feels nice, but these offered doesn’t mean I can slack,” Austin exclaimed. “I have to keep maintaining work ethic to become successful. Some goals are improving more than last year. [I want to] hit it 1000 receiving yards and help the team out as much as possible.”
With as many offers as he has, he has to decide which school gives him the best football fit. It also comes with how the school feels like a community and which one meets his needs as a student.
“My college decision will be based me be able to fit and call it my second home,” Austin stated. “I say that because I don’t want to be in the transfer portal. I need a place to be at so I can grow for the next 3-4 years. I was looking in to business, communication, or entrepreneurship.”
As the country has been ravaged by the coronavirus, Austin has had to find new ways to improve on his game. The most important portion of the downtime has been to keep in contact with his team.
“I prep for my football team by working out and using my time wisely,” said Austin. “I check on my coaches and teammates and see what they can do better, while this virus is out.”