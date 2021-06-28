Spalding’s Michael Weisshaar honored as Maryland’s top high school lacrosse player at 73rd C. Markland Kelly Awards

Archbishop Spalding midfielder Michael Weisshaar has been named the C. Markland Kelly Award winner as Maryland’s top high school lacrosse player, announced Sunday in Annapolis at the 73rd annual banquet.
In his senior year this spring, the Towson University commit led the Cavaliers to a 12-3 mark and their first trip to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship game before falling to Boys’ Latin, 9-8.
Other players awarded in their respective public school classes were Havre de Grace attackman Michael Sweigart (Cass 1A), City attackman DeAndre Chaney (2A), Urbana midfielder Eric Kolar (3A) and Catonsville goalie Brian Ruppel (4A). Georgetown Prep midfielder William Angrick was the recipient in the private schools’ South category.
Selections were made by a committee chosen from the Maryland State Lacrosse Coaches Association and selected media representatives.