Mount de Sales’ Juliette Whittaker headlines 2022 Baltimore Sun girls outdoor track and field All-Metro teams as Athlete of the Year

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro girls outdoor track and field teams for the 2022 season.

Athlete of the Year

Juliette Whittaker, Mount de Sales, senior

One of the most prolific and decorated high school track and field careers the Baltimore area has ever seen came to a close this year, and Juliette Whittaker finished it in style.

Whittaker claimed the distance triple crown at the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championships, winning the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter races. She also anchored the winning 4x400 relay team, but the biggest joy was just being able to run.

Mount de Sales senior Juliette Whittaker won IAAM A Conference championships in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter races. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

“This season it was just so great to have all the IAAM meets,” she said. “This year it was so nice to get back to normal with our IAAM schedule and having championships again. It was just such a great way to close out my career at Mount de Sales.”

Just completing all the races Whittaker did would be a tough task, much less to run them all at such a high level.

“I definitely knew it would be a challenge but I was really excited to do all three,” Whittaker said. “It was nice the meet was on two separate days. I did the 3,200 on Wednesday then did the rest on Saturday. It was nice to split them up. But it was hard, too. On Saturday, I did the 4x400 [relay], 1,600 and 800 all in the span of two hours, I think it was. ... I just went out and had fun and all our team, even the girls who weren’t competing, were out there cheering.”

Whittaker is one of the top-ranked high school distance runners in the nation, meaning her schedule involves a lot of travel to out-of-state meets and time away from school. While that can be tough, it is also good preparation for what awaits Whittaker next year at Stanford.

“Definitely is setting me up for college for all the travel I’ll be doing,” Whittaker said. “It was definitely challenging at times and I definitely did have to miss out on a few events with school. I had to miss prom because I went to Penn Relays. A few meets fell on bad timing, but I definitely knew it would be worth it even if I had to sacrifice on other things.”

As she finishes the final lap on her high school career, she hopes she leaves behind a blueprint those coming after her can follow to success.

“I hope I’ve left a big impact on them to push themselves and make big goals,” Whittaker said. “I think a lot of us are always scared to set big goals and be like, ‘What if I don’t make it?’ I really tried to show them the big goals I was setting so it wouldn’t scare them as much ... I really hope I inspired them to work hard and just dream big.”

Coach of the Year

Chris Brewington, Oakland Mills

The dominance Brewington built with the Scorpions’ boys program is well established. This spring, the Oakland Mills girls joined the boys as state champions.

Oakland Mills won the MPSSAA Class 2A state championship by dethroning Hereford, which hadn’t lost a track and field state championship — indoors or outdoors — since 2018.

Chris Brewington’s Oakland Mills girls track team won the Class 2A outdoor state title not on the shoulders of one or two outstanding athletes, but rather with a total team effort. (Mark D. Wecht/Capital Gazette)

Brewington’s Scorpions did it not on the shoulders of one or two outstanding athletes, but rather with a total team effort. Oakland Mills won only two events; Frankie Moore won the 1,600, and the Scorpions won the 4x200 relay.

But Oakland Mills built a total team with points spread across the board from several athletes to earn the right to be called state champions.

All-Metro first team

Jamie Adams, Reservoir, senior

Adams captured Class 3A state titles in the 100 and 200. She also anchored the Gators’ state championship 4x100 relay and ran on the second-place 4x200 relay.

Reservoir's Jamie Adams gets hugs from other competitors after she won the Class 3A 100 meters at the Maryland state track and field championships May 28 at Prince Georges Sports and Learning Complex Stadium in Landover. (Mark D. Wecht/Capital Gazette)

Nimrit Ahuja, Howard, senior

Ahuja led the Lions to a Class 3A state team title with first-place finishes in the 800 and 1,600, breaking the five-minute mark in the 1,600. She also ran on the winning 4x800 relay.

Nyla Cherry, McDonogh, senior

Cherry was a big part of McDonogh’s IAAM A Conference championship team, winning the long jump, high jump and the 100 hurdles.

Howard's Nimrit Ahuja wins the girls Class 3A 800 meters at the Maryland state track and field championships May 28 at Prince Georges Sports and Learning Complex Stadium in Landover. (Mark D. Wecht/Capital Gazette)

Elise Cooper, McDonogh, freshman

The freshman had a blistering start to her high school career, winning IAAM A titles in the 100 and 200 to remain unbeaten in both races this season. She also ran on IAAM-winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Ella Cooper, Bryn Mawr, sophomore

Cooper won an IAAM A Conference title in the 400 in addition to finishing second in the 100 and 200.

Laila Gaynor, Western Tech, senior

Gaynor helped the Wolverines win the Class 1A state title with a win in the 400. She also ran on the second-place 4x400 relay.

Arayana Ladson, Mt. Hebron, sophomore

Ladson won Class 3A state titles in the 100 hurdles and long jump. She also finished second in the 200.

Piper Lentz runs the anchor leg for Hereford's 4x800 relay at the Maryland state track and field championships May 28 at Prince Georges Sports and Learning Complex Stadium in Landover. (Mark Wecht)

Piper Lentz, Hereford, senior

Lentz was the Class 2A state champion in the 800 and ran on the Bulls’ winning 4x800 relay and the fourth-place 4x400 relay.

Lizzie Lopez, Hereford, senior

The Elon commit won the Class 2A high jump, finished second in the pole vault and placed fourth in the 300 hurdles.

Denisha McLaurin, Woodlawn, senior

McLaurin won the Class 3A state championship in the triple jump and finished second in the long jump and 100 hurdles.

Frankie Moore, Oakland Mills, sophomore

Moore gave the Scorpions key points toward their Class 2A team championship with a win in the 1,600. She also finished fourth in the 800.

Liv Ragonese, Centennial, senior

Ragonese was the Class 3A state champion in the shot put and finished second in the discus.

All-Metro second team

Myla Abernathy, Catonsville, senior

Leanely Cruz, Maryvale Prep, junior

Elizabeth Holcombe, Howard, senior

Alicia Hall, Oakland Mills, freshman

Bryce Hatcher, Arundel, sophomore

Mahogany Jones, Edmondson, junior

Samara Jones, Western Tech, senior

Isabella Mastria, Century, junior

Aliyah Murray, Oakland Mills, junior

Ashleigh Porter, Francis Scott Key, sophomore

Ruth Smith, Howard, junior