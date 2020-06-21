Calvert Hall announces 2004 graduate Josh Ward as new football coach

After beating out more than 40 other candidates, Josh Ward will take over as the football coach at Calvert Hall after manning the same position at Concordia Prep, another Towson private school, for three years.
It’s a dream come true for Ward, a 2004 Calvert Hall graduate.
“It is very exciting and such an honor to take over as the head coach of my alma mater,” said Ward, whose hiring was announced by Calvert Hall on Saturday. “Walking through the halls this past week really made me feel back at home.”
Ward will take over for Donald Davis, who led the Cardinals from 2007 to 2019 and won the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title in 2010. Davis left the program in May and took over at Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C.
“It has been one of the great honors of my life to shepherd the Calvert Hall Football program over the last 13 years,” Davis said in a statement. “I want to express gratitude to the entire Calvert Hall community for supporting our student-athletes every step of the way. I want to thank our administration for entrusting our students to my care, both in the classroom and on the playing field.
“I have learned so much from working side by side with such a talented faculty of quality men and women. I thank our faculty for their patience with me. I’m grateful to our office and maintenance staffs for keeping our school beautiful and running smoothly in every area. I wish our students and their families well as they navigate these difficult times.”
Concordia Prep, the former Baltimore Lutheran, didn’t field a team in 2016. Ward joined the program that year and recruited students to play in the 2017 season. The squad went 4-6 in the MIAA C Conference in his first season, then 9-3 in 2018 before joining the B Conference in 2019 and going 5-5.
“Concordia Prep will always be a special place to me,” Ward said. “Mr. Brent Johnson is an amazing leader and has truly built a strong school over at Concordia. These past three years leading that program has prepared me for the challenges ahead and to continue the tradition that coach Donald Davis and the other great Calvert Hall coaches before him have laid the foundation for.”
Calvert Hall went 9-3 last season and returns several key players, including quarterbacks Amir Jenkins and Noah Brannock, cornerback Tre Jordan and defensive lineman Omari Lewis.
“Calvert Hall has a ton of talent,” Ward said. “I am looking forward to working with all of the guys and achieving our end of goal of winning an MIAA A Conference championship.”
With the country still in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, Ward emphasized the importance of “the safety of our student-athletes.” In the meantime, he’s planning virtual meetings and workouts for his players.