Loyola Blakefield 3-star quarterback Jordan Moore commits to Duke

It was a night Loyola Blakefield quarterback Jordan Moore has been dreaming about for most of his life. Despite the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, he made the most of it.
With 10 schools — Boston College, Duke, Harvard, Maryland, Princeton, Syracuse, UCLA, Virginia, Wisconsin and Yale — vying for his commitment, his decision came at 8 p.m. on Saturday night via Instagram.
He made his decision swiftly and picked up a black cap — donning a Duke insignia.
In 2019, Moore led the Dons to an 8-2 record against an independent schedule, passing for 2,184 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 649 yards, seven touchdowns and had a passer rating of 114.37. In six games, Moore threw for three or more touchdowns.
The junior is listed as a three-star recruit, ranked 81st at his position nationwide and the 31st-ranked player of the 2021 class in Maryland, per 247Sports’ composite. He also drew offers from Army, Dartmouth, Duke, Fordham, Indiana, Liberty, Navy, Pittsburgh, Temple, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia before cutting his list to 10 on April 6.
Moore holds a 3.76 grade-point average at Loyola and is the “definition of a student-athlete,” according to his head coach Anthony Zehyoue.
“He gets to make an impactful decision for his life,” said Zehyoue, prior to Moore’s commitment. “It’s so cool to have all of those opportunities in front of him and watch him discern where he wants to go — schools like Harvard. I went to a state school — I never had those options in front of me like he does. So, it’s remarkable to watch him and his family go through that. He definitely worked hard for it and he’s deserving of it. It’s just fun to be a part of it.”
Moore and Zehyoue have led a magnificent turnaround for Loyola since 2017. The Dons went 2-9 in Zehyoue’s first year as head coach, prior to going 6-4 in 2018. Moore built his ability as a passer with long workouts, training and staying attentive to detail. Zehyoue has seen the quarterback blossom from a freshman backup into a star on the varsity level as a junior.
“It’s been a blast because he’s a competitive kid — he hates losing — he’s brought that competitiveness to our program,” Zehyoue said. “He really does enjoy going to practice and as a coach, personally, I love practice. Any time that you have a group of players led by him and another one of our captains Josh Buck, who just all love practicing, it’s very fun to be around that environment.
“We’ve won a lot of games with him. In terms of watching him grow, he’s grown not only as an athlete — each year growing a little stronger, a little quicker and understanding the game more — but the part I’m probably is being able to learn coverages, learn defenses and just learning the bigger aspect of the game. That progress is a little harder to watch to the average eye, but for us as a coaching staff, it’s just been fun to see him grow that way.”
Latest High School sports
Moore is the second football athlete in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association to commit in as many days, as Archbishop Spalding’s Zakee Wheatley committed to Penn State on Friday afternoon.