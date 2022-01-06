No. 1 St. Frances boys basketball pulls away from No. 4 John Carroll, 73-58, in Baltimore Catholic League rematch

“Outside the first two minutes of the game, we played together the right way, the way that we work on it,” he said. “I like our chances against anyone when we play that way and we’re lucky we have good kids that play together, are willing to share the ball, move it and they stay connected on the defensive end. When we do that, we’re tough. But it was just the start of the game and a couple of lapses here and there during the rest of the game when we didn’t do that and St. Frances is a good team. They’ve got good players and they’re going to make you pay any time you don’t hold up your end of the bargain.”