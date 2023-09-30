No. 1 John Carroll boys soccer makes it three wins for the week with 2-0 victory at Mount Saint Joseph

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The John Carroll boys soccer team had a challenging assignment Saturday morning, traveling to Mount Saint Joseph to play their third conference game of the week.

Behind second-half goals from CJ Rugel and Josh Petty and a sturdy defense, the No. 1 Patriots were able to grind out a 2-0 win over the host Gaels to make it a three-win week that produced nine points in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.

Advertisement

Reaching the midway point of the conference slate, the Patriots (5-1-3 overall, 5-1-3 for 18 points in conference play) find themselves in second place behind Loyola Blakefield.

The week started with a 2-1 win at third-place McDonogh on Tuesday followed by a 3-1 home win against Concordia Prep on Thursday. In a makeup game scheduled for 9 a.m. because the Mount Saint Joseph football team had an afternoon home game Saturday, the Patriots got the job done against the young and scrappy Gaels (1-6-2, 0-5-2).

Advertisement

“We came out this week knowing we have three games, so we really got to get these nine points,” senior captain and center back Eddie Smith said. “So it was a big push for that and we did what we had to do to get the win.

“It’s exciting because we’re right at the halfway point and starting to play teams a second time, so it’s really when the table is starting to set and things are starting to settle down. We’re looking good, we’re in form and playing together as a team and excited for the things to come.”

Things didn’t come easy for the Patriots on Saturday. They controlled play early but weren’t able to finish any chances and the Gaels, who have three freshman and three sophomores seeing regular playing time, settled in and pushed late in the first half.

With 1:25 left until the break, the home team had a chance to break through when senior Jack Geist hit a clean strike from 15 yards that went just over the net.

Early in the second half, the Patriots took advantage of good fortune when Sam Duracka was pushed from behind in the lower right corner of the box, earning a penalty kick.

Rugel placed it neatly in the lower left corner to give John Carroll a 1-0 lead with 37 minutes to play.

The Patriots added to their lead midway through when Ian Wagner sent a ball forward to Josh Petty, who finished from a tough angle 8 yards out.

“It was an early game, but we knew it was a business trip and must win so that got the boys riled up and we had to do what we had to do to get the win,” said senior fellow captain Connor Ellis, who had a solid week at midfield. “Nine points from a very tough week — three games in six days — is very demanding on our bodies, but we were able to grind through it and get the results we wanted.”

Advertisement

The Gaels, who started eight underclassmen Saturday, are playing hard with good organization and commitment. And while they haven’t had a lot of positive results to show for their efforts to this point, coach Mike St. Martin is confident the team will enjoy a payoff.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

On Saturday, junior defender Lorenza Cruz and sophomore midfielder/forward Ashton Wray had fine performances with senior midfielder James Donahue particularly strong in the air.

“I thought we were executing the game plan and then [the call on the penalty kick] happens,” St. Martin said. “Goals change games … it is what it is and we still have to respond, but it was pretty discouraging. I’m proud of our guys — they were battling and all of them executed and did their jobs. They’re doing great, working hard and I’m proud of all of them. It’s going to come.”

Both teams return to conference play Tuesday afternoon with Mount Saint Joseph at Gilman at 4:15 and John Carroll at Archbishop Spalding at 5 p.m. The Gaels will then travel to John Carroll on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Goals: JC — Rugel, Petty

Assists: JC — Wagner

Advertisement

Saves: JC — Mezzadra 2, A. Smith 2; MSJ — Napoleone 5

Half: 0-0