No. 1 McDonogh girls soccer rolls past No. 14 John Carroll, 8-0, behind balanced offense

McDonogh teammates, from left, Sabba Haghgoo, Payton Salais, Elle Long and Emma Patti celebrate their second goal in an 8-0 win over John Carroll on Wednesday. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Tagged the team to beat from the start, No. 1 McDonogh girls soccer has used the regular season to consistently improve and gain more and more separation from its challengers.

More proof came Wednesday against No. 14 John Carroll.

The Eagles started fast, ending the first half with goals from seven different players before using most of their bench in an 8-0 statement win over the visiting Patriots in Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference play.

McDonogh improved to 12-0 and 7-0 in the IAAM, having already locked up first place and the top seed in the playoffs. John Carroll, which hung tough against the Eagles in a 3-1 home loss Oct. 6, fell to 5-7-1 and 0-5-1 in league play.

To the ball first and connecting passes at a fast pace, the Eagles played at a level the Patriots couldn’t match.

In the fifth minute, Kate Levy sent a low corner kick to the far post that Maddie Rose neatly flicked into the net for the opening goal. Five minutes later, Sabba Haghgoo buried a left-footed shot from 15 yards to make it 2-0 and then fed Elle Long for the home team’s third goal.

When coach Harry Canellakis was informed he got goals from eight different players, he was surprised and pleased.

“That’s what we want this team to be all about, so I’m thrilled to hear that,” he said.

With the A Conference down to five teams this season, league opponents play twice during the regular season. McDonogh’s results show the strides it has made.

Potent partnerships have evolved all over the field and it’s added up to a cohesive force. On the left side, there’s Haghgoo and Kate Levy, who led the way with one goal and two assist Wednesday. On the right, Rose and Elle Long (one goal) constantly connect.

At midfield, Gracie Salais gets the Eagles possession with Emma Patti (one goal) and Zoe Lilly (one goal, one assist) bringing fine technical skills.

John Carroll’s Cali Friedel (17) and McDonogh’s Sabba Haghgoo go up for a header. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

“I definitely think the chemistry has grown a lot and we’ve started to piece things together and are playing really well,” Levy said. “So I think we’ve just had more and more experience playing with each other and we’ve been able to form close bonds on the field that help us to work together and score goals.”

Credit the Patriots, who kept working hard and stayed supportive on the bench despite the tough result. But all their good intentions were continually disrupted by the Eagles.

With one week left in the regular season, McDonogh’s league opponents are running out of time to figure the Eagles out. John Carroll coach Hayley Howe remains encouraged.

“McDonogh will always up their level,” she said. “So I think just because in our little bubble things were going really well for us at training and we’re focused and we’re bonded pretty strong, we still need to recognize there are opponents also working and also getting better and better and better. So there’s nothing wrong with the reality check and we still have two games and the playoffs. Maybe we needed to have a bad game to get that hunger back.”

McDonogh closes its league slate at 4 p.m. Friday when it travels to Notre Dame Prep and then hosts Good Counsel at 4 p.m. Oct. 26 to end the regular season. John Carroll has two league games left before the postseason, hosting Mercy at 6 p.m. Friday before closing at Archbishop Spalding at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.