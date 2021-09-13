Jacob Murrell gets third straight hat trick as No. 2 McDonogh boys soccer dominates No. 9 John Carroll, 6-0

“It’s still very early in the season and we have a lot to improve on, but it’s night and day these last seven days as opposed to the couple weeks before,” he said. “I’m happy with their effort, I’m happy with their attention to detail in training. We’ve been training a new system a little more and they’re starting to understand it. It plays to our strengths and you saw that today — when it is played right, we have the ability to score the ball on anybody in the league.”