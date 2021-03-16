John Carroll baseball, powered by Tate Gerringer’s bases-clearing triple, defeats Loyola 8-5

“We were trying to learn,” Kelly said. “We have a lot of kids — and all of the teams do really — that the coaches don’t know what they can do. The coaches have never seen them play on a varsity level and in this league [MIAA] we’re way faster than any other league. You’re getting the best players. Some of those guys didn’t adjust to the quickness of the game right out of the gate and that was our first time in a game situation.”