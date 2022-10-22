No. 2 John Carroll boys soccer powers past No. 3 Loyola Blakefield, 3-0, to clinch second place in MIAA A Conference

For the John Carroll boys soccer team, its first meeting against rival Loyola Blakefield last month proved a valuable lesson for the rematch Friday night.

This time, with second place and a guaranteed first-round bye in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference playoffs on the line, the No. 2 Patriots made sure to put the No. 3 Dons away.

After a strong first half for John Carroll, CJ Rugel finished a chance from 8 yards early in the second to help secure a 3-0 win.

John Carroll (16-2-2) improved to 15-2-2 in league play, good for 46 points and second place with its final regular-season game against Gilman on Wednesday. Loyola Blakefield fell to 14-4-1 for 43 points and is assured third place and home-field advantage in the quarterfinal round after finishing at Mount Saint Joseph on Monday.

In the first meeting at John Carroll on Sept. 19, the Patriots got a first-half lead and played well for most of the game. But they were unable to add to their lead, and the Dons took advantage with a second-half goal to earn a 1-1 overtime draw.

On Friday, Eddie Smith’s goal gave the Patriots another first half lead with Rugel wasting little time in the second to increase it.

“Halftime talk was the same as it was the last time, we got to finish up those opportunities to put the game out of reach,” John Carroll coach Jim Fendryk said. “[Rugel’s] goal was huge. We score there to make it 2-0 and from there, they have to open up and it really changes the dynamic of the game.”

John Carroll's Austin Hofmann (1) watches goalkeeper Amir Smith block a shot during a game against Loyola Blakefield on Friday night at Bolte-Breschi Athletic Complex. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Taking a feed from Josh Petty, who finished with two assists, Rugel left no doubt with a strong finish from the right side.

“That goal was the most important of all because it gave us all the momentum to keep getting forward and score that third goal,” Rugel said. “I think this is one of the most important games of our season — to lock in second place. So that was very important to us.”

After Rugel’s insurance goal, the Dons had a dangerous free kick from 20 yards that Landon Lackner banged off the post with 23:13 to play. On the ensuing clear, the Patriots countered with a goal from Ryan Skandalis to push the lead to 3-0 with 22:21 to play.

After both teams had some quality time with the ball and scoring chances in the first half — the Dons methodically building from the back early and the Patriots relying on dangerous quick counters — John Carroll through after earning its sixth corner kick with 7:05 to play before halftime.

Petty’s kick directed to the middle wasn’t cleared by the Dons’ defense, leaving Smith to power it home from 6 yards for the Patriots’ 1-0 halftime lead.

John Carroll's Connor Ellis watches Edward Smith (13) cut in front of Loyola Blakefield's Sammie Walker (9) during Friday night's game at Bolte-Breschi Athletic Complex. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

The Dons, celebrating Senior Night in front of a big crowd, will think back to a focused start that didn’t net any goals. Their best chance came five minutes into play when Lackner delivered a nifty pass from midfield that found Lucas DuBois, whose shot from 12 yards was turned aside by Patriots goalie Amir Smith.

“I think we controlled a fair amount of it,” Loyola coach Lee Tschantret said. “They’re really dangerous on the counter. The thing is, in the first 20 minutes when you have a team pinned in like that, you got to capitalize. And when you don’t, you kind of leave it for the long ball counter attack — they’re really deadly on the counter — and that kind of what happened on the first two goals. Third place is locked in, so now we’ll just get ready for the playoffs.”

The playoffs open with quarterfinal round play Nov. 1, followed by the semifinals Nov. 3. The championship game will take place at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at UMBC Stadium.

Goals: JC -- Smith, Rugel, Skandalis Assists: JC -- Petty 2 Saves: JC -- Smith 4; LB -- Eckman 5, Mattingly 1 Half: JC, 1-0