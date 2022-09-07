No. 3 John Carroll boys soccer continues its scoring splurge with 4-2 win at No. 4 Curley

John Carroll scored a fast goal and dominated stretches in the first minutes at Archbishop Curley, only to see the score tied at halftime on Wednesday.

Undeterred, the No. 3 Patriots did what they’ve done throughout this early season — create scoring opportunities and put enough away.

The visitors got a goal from Austin Hofmann two minutes into the second half to set the tone, and Cameron Tolson and Ryan Skandalis added tallies to help the Patriots claim a sturdy 4-2 win over the No. 4 Friars in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.

John Carroll, fresh off a 3-3 tie against No. 1 Calvert Hall on Friday, improves to 4-0-1 overall and in league play. The Patriots have outscored their five opponents by a 30-6 margin.

“Our front three, we all play together in club, we’re all best friends,” said Skandalis, an All-Metro first-team selection last year and captain. “Our chemistry is phenomenal and we’re all best friends outside of soccer, so it’s just a lot of fun up top putting passes together and finishing.”

Ryan Skandalis, right, had a goal to help John Carroll claim a sturdy 4-2 win over Curley in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play on Wednesday. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

After Petty scored in front off a crisp pass across from Luke Meija in the game’s second minute, the Patriots were off to the fast start they wanted. But despite controlling much of the play and creating more chances, they were unable to build on the advantage through the first half.

When Curley midfielder Philippe Oliveira was taken down inside the right edge of the penalty area, the Friars got the equalizer when All-Metro forward Brady Geho finished off the penalty kick for his second goal of the season with 9:18 left before the break.

John Carroll coach Jim Fendryk told his group the first-half effort wasn’t good enough, and the Patriots were quick to make amends.

In the second minute of the second half, Petty served in a free kick from the right side that stayed in front for Hofmann, parked at the near post, to bury a rebound for a 2-1 lead.

“It’s just a huge relief because we know as soon we get one everything is going to keep happening and we just kept peppering them and that was the momentum switch that we needed,” said Petty.

Quality build-up led to the Patriots’ third goal with Andrew Denard working the right side before sending a ball to the middle for Christian Rugle, who made the extra pass to the left for Cameron Tolson to score from 12 yards with 27:50 to play.

Skandalis made it 4-1 less than four minutes later before the Friars were able to get one goal back when Tristan Brannock headed home a cross from Trey Magnaye with 19:43 left.

The Patriots, who did a fine job on defense limiting Geho’s chances, protected the lead well in closing out the win.

The Friars, who fall to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in league play, got 12 saves from goalie Joe Yakim. Curley coach Barry Stitz was disappointed with his team’s performance.

“I’ve been preaching this thing from Day 1 — we don’t defend well, we don’t stay with runners and we’ve played six games now and four of the games the other team has worked harder than us. So it all comes to a head today,” he said.

“Like I said, I’m not surprised by the result, and unless we start to change our ways we’re going to find ourselves playing catch up this year.”

Both teams return to league play with road games on Friday. Curley will visit Mount Saint Joseph at 4 p.m. while John Carroll travels to Concordia Prep at 5 p.m. The Patriots close out the week on Saturday when they host C. Milton Wright in a 1 p.m. nonconference game.

Goals: JC — Petty, Hofmann, Tolson, Skandalis; AC — Geho, Brannock

Assists: JC — Meija, Rugel, Petty; AC — Magnaye

Saves: JC — Mezzadra 5; AC — Yakim 12

Halftime: 1-1