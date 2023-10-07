No. 3 Concordia Prep football proves too much for John Carroll in 34-9 victory

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Across the board — size, speed, playmaking and depth — Concordia Prep football had a considerable advantage against visiting John Carroll on Friday.

The No. 3 Saints, who dominated on both lines and got touchdown runs from four players, overwhelmed the Patriots for a comfortable 34-9 win in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference play.

Concordia Prep won its fourth straight to improve to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play. John Carroll, which opened league play with an upset win over defending champion St. Mary’s on Sept. 22, is 3-3 and 1-1.

The Saints were quick to overcome a sluggish start. After a turnover on the opening drive led to field goal for the Patriots, Concordia Prep scored 34 straight points. Quarterback Keshawn Mister had two touchdowns run, including one for 86 yards, and running back Justin Harvey added a 53-yard score. Most of the damage came on runs up the middle.

“It was pretty much run the ball down their throat because they couldn’t stop us. That’s what we had to do,” said Mister, who also scored from 18 yards. “They couldn’t stop us so we just kept doing it.”

After Mister threw an interception on the third play of the game, the Patriots, starting on the Saints’ 19-yard line, had to settle for a 32-yard field goal by kicker Aiden Strum.

The Concordia Prep defense continued to hold things down until the offense found its form. When it did, the Saints didn’t look back.

Geulius Cornish scored from 6 yards to give the Saints a 7-3 lead with 10:40 to play in the first half.

Mister capped a nine-play, 58-yard drive with an 18-yard run that made it 14-3 with 4:59 left in the half. His 86-yard jaunt right up the gut and then down the left side made it 20-3 before Sid Stewart blocked a Patriots punt out of the end zone for a safety with 14 seconds left until halftime.

The Sants’ defensive line stuffed the Patriots’ running game throughout. Stewart, Ernest Willor Jr., Jaden Marine and Rodney White took turns making big stops. Willor said the team’s success starts long before the opening whistle.

“One thing about this team is we’re all together, like at all times. We’re one big family all the time,” he said. “Nobody straying, everybody keeping us all together. The older guys keeping the younger guys right and making sure everybody stays together at all times.”

The overmatched Patriots fought to the end. Trailing 34-3, they got a late touchdown when quarterback DJ Fronek found Avin Alexandre for an 18-yard score.

“[Concordia] is a good team, well coached. When you play a talented team like that, you try to find ways to get some advantages, and when they catch on to them quickly, it makes it tough,” John Carroll coach Mark Modeste said. “We really wanted to stay away from the big play and we didn’t do that.

“We’re still building the program. We got some good young athletes that haven’t played a lot of football, some lacrosse, baseball type guys that for the first time is competing against some really good football players and it showed. We’re getting there, they’re enjoying it.”

Concordia Prep now turns its attention to defending league champion St. Mary’s in a rematch of last year’s title game, which St. Mary’s won, 21-13. The showdown is set for noon Oct. 14.

“St. Mary’s is a well-coached team,” Mister said. “We went 0-2 against them last year, so we’re looking forward to having a great game against them and come out with a win.”

John Carroll will look to bounce back when it travels to Boys’ Latin at 4:15 p.m. Friday.