No. 1 Calvert Hall soccer scores three goals in six minutes to pull away from No. 2 John Carroll, 5-1

Tightly contested well into the second half, Wednesday’s showdown between the area’s top boys soccer teams — No. 2 John Carroll at No. 1 Calvert Hall — quickly turned lopsided.

The host Cardinals’ powerful offense can do that to opponents.

Advertisement

Calvert Hall scored three goals in a brilliant six-minute stretch — with Rocco Pastore heading home Ben Madore’s corner kick to open the scoring in the 56th minute — to claim a 5-1 win over John Carroll in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.

Calvert Hall (14-0-1) further solidified its top spot in the MIAA with a 13-0-1 mark for 40 points. John Carroll — which tied the Cardinals, 3-3, on Sept. 2 — is 11-2-2 overall and remains in second place with a 10-2-2 mark for 32 points.

Advertisement

For Mount Saint Joseph’s Charlie Butler and Calvert Hall’s Cameron Davis, their running rivalry is a win-win https://t.co/9Jg85bjOQX — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) October 5, 2022

After Pastore’s breakthrough goal, Cody Angelini made it 2-0 off a feed from Francesco Mattucci, and Madore perfectly placed a free kick from 30 yards into the left corner to send the Cardinals on their way to a statement win.

“The last four games we played them, they scored first and that’s how they get the momentum. So us getting the first goal was very important and it came out great because we won the game, 5-1,” said Madore, who finished with two goals and an assist.

Calvert Hall's Tyler Flynn (10) celebrates his second-half goal during a 5-1 win over John Carroll on Wednesday. The No. 1 Cardinals scored three goals in a six-minute stretch to pull away from the No. 2 Patriots in MIAA A Conference play. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

The Cardinals’ scoring splurge came right after the Patriots played their best stretch.

In the opening minute of the second half, Andrew Denard blasted a heavy shot from 20 yards that tested Calvert Hall goalie Nate Jones, who turned it aside for his first save of the game. With 33 minutes to play, Joshua Petty got deep into the Cardinals’ penalty area on the left side and hit a left-footed shot from six yards that went wide.

The Cardinals responded when Madore got space on the right side and sent a low shot from 14 yards aimed at the far post that goalie Amir Smith did well to get his foot on and turn aside.

The save yielded a corner kick that Madore served to the far post for Pastore to finish.

“I actually had a chance to win [it] at the very end of the last John Carroll game in overtime with about 10 seconds left, and I missed badly. I’ve been thinking about that ever since,” Pastore said. “I saw Ben go to the corner and I knew he was going to put a perfect ball in for me and I found it.”

Calvert Hall' Ben Madore, right, tries to keep John Carroll's Connor Ellis away from the ball during Wednesday's game. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

The Patriots won’t fret about the disappointing result, instead looking to rebound at home against No. 4 Archbishop Curley on Friday at 4 p.m.

Advertisement

“That 15 minutes [to start the second half] was good for us. We created a good amount of attacking movements, [forced] some good saves out of Nate,” John Carroll coach Jim Fendryk said. “But we didn’t respond very well after the first one went in. Heads went down a little bit, and after the second one, the same thing. If a team is good enough to where you leave them any window of opportunity and take your foot off the gas, they’re going to create opportunities and score goals.”

The Cardinals, which moved up to No. 2 nationally in Prep Soccer’s Fab 50 rankings, will next travel to Ohio power St. Ignatius at noon Saturday.

The Wildcats were ranked No. 1 throughout the early season but saw their 77-game unbeaten streak end when they lost to New Jersey power St. Benedict’s, 2-0, on Saturday. It dropped them to No. 3 in the national poll.

Not getting a crack at the country’s top-ranked team, as anticipated, is disappointing to the Cardinals, but they’re still looking forward to the challenge.

“It’s kind of [disappointing] because they’re not No. 1 anymore and we really believe we can beat them,” Madore said. “So, yeah, it is kind of a bummer that they lost to St. Benedict’s. Obviously, it’s a long drive so we have a lot of time to bond together. This whole year, we’ve been concentrating on this game — St. Ignatius — and we’re going to come out like dogs. We’re ready to win this game.”

Goals: JC -- Rugel; CH -- Madore 2, Pastore, Angelini, Flynn Assists: CH -- Henneman 2, Mattucci, Madore, Saves: JC -- Smith 4; CH -- Jones 3 Half: 0-0