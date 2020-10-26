Loyola Blakefield quarterback Joe Eldredge combines broadcasting dreams with football for Dons

“I think it’s awesome any time somebody is interested in something that you are interested in or they have a passion that meshes with your passion or you see a little bit of yourself in somebody else when you were their age. That’s awesome,” La Canfora said. "For it to be someone part of the Loyola community is even cooler. I can remember as a kid having Vince Bagli come in and talking to all of us at an assembly during my freshman year.